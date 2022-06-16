COVID Numbers Released

(Calexico City Council approves contract)....It is a five year contract. But it is no surprise. Earlier this week the Council approved a contract offer to Esperanza Colio Warren. The council had previously announced she was the top choice for the position. They had asked the City Attorney to work out a deal with the current Deputy County Executive Officer. The completed contract was approved by the City Council at their meeting Wednesday. Esperanza Colio Warren had already agreed to the five year contract. She replaces Miguel Figueroa, who had accepted the position of County Executive Officer. Colio Warren said she is excited and looks forward to serving the residents of Calexico. She was born and raised in Mexicali. She was educated in Mexicali and worked in the tourism Department for the City of Mexicali, before immigrating to the United States, attending San Diego State University, receiving her masters degree. She began working for the County. Many of her 18 years with the county were spent in economic development, where she came very talented in grant writing. Four years ago she was promoted and became a deputy county executive officer. Colio Warren begins as Calexico City Manager on July 6th.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO