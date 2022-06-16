ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

COVID Numbers Released

By Carroll Buckley
 4 days ago

The Imperial County Public Health Department updated the numbers for COVID-19 in the county. The update, released...

Ballot Count Is Almost Over

(Around 800 ballots still need to be counted)....They are from the June 7th Primary election. Because of the holiday, the count will resume Tuesday. The county observed the Juneteenth three Day Holiday and most offices and department were closed, except for the emergency services departments such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments. Because of the Holiday, the County Board of Supervisors will not be meeting on Tuesday. Juneteenth is the newest National Holiday, but it is also the oldest nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It started in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, following the announcement of General Order #3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, which proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas. A Junteenth celebration was held Saturday in the Community Center in El Centro. It was hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, in partnership with the Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of El Centro, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and in cooperation with the City of El Centro.
New Calexico City Manager

(Calexico City Council approves contract)....It is a five year contract. But it is no surprise. Earlier this week the Council approved a contract offer to Esperanza Colio Warren. The council had previously announced she was the top choice for the position. They had asked the City Attorney to work out a deal with the current Deputy County Executive Officer. The completed contract was approved by the City Council at their meeting Wednesday. Esperanza Colio Warren had already agreed to the five year contract. She replaces Miguel Figueroa, who had accepted the position of County Executive Officer. Colio Warren said she is excited and looks forward to serving the residents of Calexico. She was born and raised in Mexicali. She was educated in Mexicali and worked in the tourism Department for the City of Mexicali, before immigrating to the United States, attending San Diego State University, receiving her masters degree. She began working for the County. Many of her 18 years with the county were spent in economic development, where she came very talented in grant writing. Four years ago she was promoted and became a deputy county executive officer. Colio Warren begins as Calexico City Manager on July 6th.
El Centro Graduate Receives Scholarship

(Krystal Flores the recipient of a SOCALGas Scholarship)....She will be attending UCSD. The scholarships are awarded to high school graduating student who will be attending a 4 year univeristy and studying STEM, IT, Accounting, or Finance related field. Flores will receive a 5,000 award for the first year, but can renew the scholarship for the next 3 years for a potential total of $20,000.
Brawley City Council Meeting

(Brawley City Council Meets Tuesday evening)...The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. For Zoom information contact the City Clerk. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm and is being held in the Council Chgambers of Main Street in Brawley. There will be two public hearings. The first is to approve fiscal year 2022/23 through 2026/27 Capital Imperovement Program and use of Development Impact Fee Funds. The second public hearing will be to solocit comments on the City's CDBG Program Income Only 2021 applications to the State Community Development Block Grant program. The council will hear a fourth quarter budget report, and they will be asked to approve the Fiscal Year 2022/23 Overall Budget. They will discuss approving the American Rescue Plan Act Spending Plan and Budget. There will also be an update on the COVID 19 pandemic Declaration of local emergency.
Juneteenth Celebration

(Juneteenth will be celebrated Saturday in Imperial County)...The celebration will be at the El Centro Community Center on South First street. The theme this year centers on honoring the sacrifices and resilience of the African Ancestors. The event will include praise and worship, live entertainment, food, face painting and vendors. The first 80 children to attend will receive Juneteenth Bracelets. The event is being hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, in partnership with Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of El Centro, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley, in cooperation with the City of El Centro. The event begins at 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Juneteenth is the oldest nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day. It started in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, following the announcement of General Order #3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, which proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas.
IID Board Of Directors Meetings

(IID Board meets twice next week)....They will hold a special meeting Monday. The 9 am meeting will be a closed session meeting to discuss anticipated litigation. The regular Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting will be held Tuesday. That meeting goes into public session at 1:00 pm. Special grants for water safety summer activities will be presented. 24 employees will receive service awards. the Directors will be asked to approve addendum #2 to the 2006 negative declaration for the Equitable Distribution Plan. And they will be asked to adopt a resolution approving a revised Equitable Distribution Plan. The Directors will also be asked to approve energy cost adjustment billing factors for July 2022. Both meetings will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
Accident Leads to Arrest

A man is in jail after being involved in an accident. The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 4th and State Streets in El Centro. No one was injured but one of the cars left the scene of the accident. The driver was located minutes later bout a block away. The man was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence and Hit and Run as well as Driving on a Suspended License.
Woman Arrested for Arson

A transient was arrested for arson Saturday in El Centro. The arrest followed a disturbance at a convenience store at Adams and La Brucherie. According to witnesses, a woman lit a newspaper on fire and then ran from the area. El Centro police located the suspect several blocks away. After witnesses identified the woman as the suspect. She was arrested and booked at imperial County Jail on charges of Arson.
