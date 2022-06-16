COVID Numbers Released

(Around 800 ballots still need to be counted)....They are from the June 7th Primary election. Because of the holiday, the count will resume Tuesday. The county observed the Juneteenth three Day Holiday and most offices and department were closed, except for the emergency services departments such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments. Because of the Holiday, the County Board of Supervisors will not be meeting on Tuesday. Juneteenth is the newest National Holiday, but it is also the oldest nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It started in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, following the announcement of General Order #3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, which proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas. A Junteenth celebration was held Saturday in the Community Center in El Centro. It was hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, in partnership with the Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of El Centro, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and in cooperation with the City of El Centro.
