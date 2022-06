MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities across the commonwealth came together Monday to celebrate Juneteenth and look to create positive change. “Juneteenth is just the beginning, I mean, there are a lot of people who say they want to make changes happen, but when it faces them, that’s the not in my backyard crew,” said North Shore Juneteenth Association member and poet Michelle Laboacica Richardson. “If you really want change, you have to do the work.”

