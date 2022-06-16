Borah’s prolific scorer had lots of awards. He added another as Idaho’s top soccer player

Carlos Camacho recently graduated from Borah with a heap of honors. But he added one last one Thursday when Gatorade named him its Idaho all-class boys soccer player of the year for the 2021-22 school year.

The 5-6 senior midfielder led the Lions (16-3-2) to the consolation title at the 5A state tournament last fall, scoring 19 goals with 13 assists. He finished his decorated high school career with 37 goals and 27 assists.

Camacho was earlier named the 5A state player of the year and the 5A Southern Idaho Conference player of the year in a vote by coaches. The Gatorade award adds to an already full mantle for Camacho, who has made both the all-state team and the all-conference first team twice.

“Carlos is a highly technical player with a very good first touch and an incredible ability to play in tight spaces,” Borah coach Jayson Transtrum said in a news release. “He has a nose for goal and loves getting forward and being involved in the offense.”

The Columbia Basin College signee has volunteered locally for a food bank and homeless shelter, and he donated time with Rake Leaves Idaho to clean yards for the elderly.

He is the third boys soccer player from Borah to win the Gatorade award, joining Ahmed Ibrahimovic (2017-18) and Josh Szuch (2014-15).

Other recent Gatorade boys soccer players of the year include Caldwell’s Damian Arguello (2020-21), Skyview’s Jordan Sykes (2019-20) and Rocky Mountain’s Kristian Quiros (2018-19).

Gatorade plans to announce its girls soccer player of the year next week. Idaho plays its high school soccer season in the fall. But many states play in the spring, leading Gatorade to announce its players of the year in June.