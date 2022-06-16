ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Borah’s prolific scorer had lots of awards. He added another as Idaho’s top soccer player

By Michael Lycklama
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Carlos Camacho recently graduated from Borah with a heap of honors. But he added one last one Thursday when Gatorade named him its Idaho all-class boys soccer player of the year for the 2021-22 school year.

The 5-6 senior midfielder led the Lions (16-3-2) to the consolation title at the 5A state tournament last fall, scoring 19 goals with 13 assists. He finished his decorated high school career with 37 goals and 27 assists.

Camacho was earlier named the 5A state player of the year and the 5A Southern Idaho Conference player of the year in a vote by coaches. The Gatorade award adds to an already full mantle for Camacho, who has made both the all-state team and the all-conference first team twice.

“Carlos is a highly technical player with a very good first touch and an incredible ability to play in tight spaces,” Borah coach Jayson Transtrum said in a news release. “He has a nose for goal and loves getting forward and being involved in the offense.”

The Columbia Basin College signee has volunteered locally for a food bank and homeless shelter, and he donated time with Rake Leaves Idaho to clean yards for the elderly.

He is the third boys soccer player from Borah to win the Gatorade award, joining Ahmed Ibrahimovic (2017-18) and Josh Szuch (2014-15).

Other recent Gatorade boys soccer players of the year include Caldwell’s Damian Arguello (2020-21), Skyview’s Jordan Sykes (2019-20) and Rocky Mountain’s Kristian Quiros (2018-19).

Gatorade plans to announce its girls soccer player of the year next week. Idaho plays its high school soccer season in the fall. But many states play in the spring, leading Gatorade to announce its players of the year in June.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Camacho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Southern Idaho#Gatorade#Lions#Rake Leaves Idaho#Rocky Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
311
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy