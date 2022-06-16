WATCH: Tom Hanks yells at fan for bumping into his wife



A ctor Tom Hanks was caught yelling profanities at a fan for bumping into his wife, Rita Wilson .

The couple was leaving New York City's Nobu restaurant on Wednesday night when they met a crowd of fans. One, in particular, was at the ready with what looked like a pen in hand, telling the actor he had something for him. Hanks and Wilson kept walking, with Wilson in front and the fan still trying to capture Hanks's attention. When Wilson stopped briefly, the fan didn't see her and bumped into her, which sent other fans crashing into each other.

"Stop it!" Wilson cried out.

WHY 'CASTRATE' BUZZ?: PATRICIA HEATON SLAMS LIGHTYEAR OVER NOT CASTING TIM ALLEN



"This is my wife. Back the f*** off!" Hanks yelled as he held the crowd back. "Knocking over my wife?"

"What are y'all doing?" the fan said, looking behind him. "People are crazy." The rest of the fans fell silent.

Wilson kept walking and entered the car. Hanks stayed back to yell at the fans. Two bodyguards eventually led him back to the car.

Hanks is fresh off the release of Elvis , the biopic of the famous singer. The actor is well known for his roles in Philadelphia, in which he played a gay lawyer, and Forrest Gump , but in a recent interview , he called both films "timely" because "you might not be able to make them now."

"The whole point of Philadelphia was 'don't be afraid.' One of the reasons people weren't afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man," Hanks explained. "We're beyond that now, and I don't think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Hanks went on to say that in the "modern realm," moviegoers demand more authenticity in storytelling. Yet Bradley Cooper is playing Leonard Bernstein in a biopic film still in the making. Ewan McGregor also recently won an Emmy for his portrayal of a gay man.