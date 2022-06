Michigan gas prices ticked down about five cents from last week but remain above the $5 per gallon mark, about 82 cents higher than one month ago. AAA reports Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $5.17 per gallon for regular unleaded, as of Monday. This price is 82 cents more than this time last month and $2.00 more than this time last year.

