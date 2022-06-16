Identifying the three weakest position groups for Florida State heading into 2022

There is still room for improvement across the roster.

Florida State has been called out by its own fanbase and the college football national media for several years for its lack of production in several areas, including specific position groups that remained stagnant.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

However, in 2021, the often criticized linebacker and offensive line units demonstrated progress. In the spring, each position was evaluated and the strengths and weaknesses will become more apparent in fall camp. Below are the three position groups with the most room for improvement.

1. Tight End

Redshirt senior Camren McDonald is the unquestioned leader of this position group. In 2021, he recorded 24 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. In the previous year (first year under head coach Mike Norvell), he caught 23 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. His stats might not be impressive on paper, but McDonald has proved himself as a reliable pass catcher and been consistent in important situations for whoever has been under center. Despite his blocking struggles, McDonald figures to be the most productive of this group for the third consecutive season.

Behind McDonald, the group is thin on receiving tight ends but has experience in redshirt junior Wyatt Rector and redshirt sophomore Preston Daniel. Rector provides leadership, blocking, and flexibility to the lineup in the backfield. Daniel appeared in all 12 games in 2021 and operated primarily as a blocker.

Sophomore Jackson West and redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas round out the depth chart. Neither has recorded a statistic in their time in Tallahassee, but each flashed potential as recruits and have athletic traits to produce eventually.

These four players have combined for five catches, 63 yards and one touchdown (from Rector) in their Florida State careers. As the season draws near, Douglas and West need to emerge as serious options on the depth chart to solidify this position.

2. Offensive Line

Since offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins arrived in Tallahassee, the offensive line has made strides. Nonetheless, it still falls as one of the weaker positions on the Seminoles' roster because of the talented defensive lines on Florida State's schedule.

Redshirt sophomore Robert Scott Jr., graduate student Dillan Gibbons, and redshirt sophomore Darius Washington all started a year ago and provide stability as projected starters in 2022.

Lamar transfer and redshirt junior Bless Harris likely pencils in as the newcomer on the starting line at right tackle. His transition to the Power-Five level will be one to keep an eye on, but Norvell raved about him and Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles.

After starting the past two seasons, redshirt sophomore Maurice Smith is facing competition from Lyles. Despite the approaching position battle, Lyles is versatile enough to fill in at guard and earn reps, while Smith's run-blocking earns him playing time even if he begins the season as a reserve.

The rest of Florida State’s offensive line is filled with unproven commodities who hold intriguing tools, but don’t have much real-game experience.

3. Quarterback

The entrenched starter is clear with redshirt junior Jordan Travis, who threw for 1539 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games last season. Travis differs from most quarterbacks with his rushing ability (1099 and 14 rushing touchdowns in the past two seasons) but is primed to take a leap as a passer with new weaponry at receiver.

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and freshman quarterback AJ Duffy are No. 2 and No. 3 behind Travis. Rodemaker made one start (in 2020) but has developed since and showed improvement this past spring. Duffy, a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, has no collegiate experience but came to Tallahassee after a decorated high school career.

Both quarterbacks possess unique skills, but simply don't have enough experience for the quarterback room to be considered one of the strongest on the 'Noles. Especially if Travis is forced to miss time this fall due to injury.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook