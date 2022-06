MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. Despite the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration saying the vaccines are safe and effective for kids, Florida was the only state not to pre-order them, slowing down the process of distributing them to doctors in our area.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO