ABILENE, Texas — By the time the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, there were more than 250,000 slaves in Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Abraham Lincoln went into effect on January 1st, 1863, freed all slaves in the United States, however, slaves in Texas were intentionally not made aware of their newfound freedom.

