NY Rep Used COVID Loophole to Party at Issa Rae’s Wedding Instead of Voting

By Alan Halaly
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than being in D.C. representing the people of New York’s Hudson Valley during one week in 2021, Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones opted to attend actress Issa Rae’s wedding in France. But through a COVID rule,...

Issa Rae
Mondaire Jones
