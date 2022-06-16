ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Instagram is chasing TikTok with a new full-screen experience test

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is testing out a new full-screen mode for its feed and an updated navigation bar in hopes of making content on the platform more discoverable and immersive. The test, which has been rolled out to “a limited number of people,” according to Meta spokesperson Seine Kim, is the latest effort...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

The Verge

WhatsApp now lets you mute individual users during group calls

WhatsApp has rolled out several new features this past week, including the ability to mute people during group calls (via Android Central). This sanity-saving feature seems helpful not just for muting people who forget to do it themselves, but also if you’re in the same room as someone who’s also on the call and don’t want to hear an echo of what they say.
CELL PHONES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
WWD

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Mark your calendars — Beyoncé’s new album is coming soon. Early on Thursday morning, Tidal and Spotify’s official social media accounts revealed that the award-winning singer’s seventh solo album, titled “Renaissance,” will be released on July 29. “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Smart Phone#Meta#Ui
PopSugar

Beyoncé Casually Breaks the Internet in All Black on British Vogue's Cover

Just hours after Tidal's announcement of Beyoncé's forthcoming, long-awaited seventh studio album entitled "Renaissance," the superstar has returned to one of fashion's biggest covers: British Vogue. The multihyphenate's evolution from one of pop culture's most beloved stars to a creative force becomes even more evident in her July 2022 cover feature, in which she so graciously sits atop a horse while wearing a head-to-toe Alaïa look. The velvet gown, affixed with gloves, was made complete with a striking feathered headpiece by British American brand Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, along with Eddie Borgo earrings. It was yet another masterpiece ensemble dreamed to life by her personal stylist, Marni Senofonte, in collaboration with British Vogue's editor in chief, Edward Enninful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez wore a retro take on the French manicure for her 'Halftime' premiere

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, which centers around the singer's preparation for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, is set to drop on Netflix on June 14. Ahead of the movie's release, Lopez attended its premiere in dramatic fashion — literally — wearing a Tom Ford dress with sheer cutouts. When choosing a nail style to complement the look, Lopez and her nail artist Tom Bachik settled on a spin on the classic French manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

BTS Earns Sixth No. 1 Album With ‘Proof’ Despite Group’s Upcoming Break

Click here to read the full article. BTS’ new compilation album “Proof” has granted the K-Pop powerhouse their sixth No. 1 album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, despite the drama that accompanied its release. Four days before “Proof” dropped, the group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers. That news had little impact on the Army, however, as “Proof” opened at No. 1 on the album chart (dated June 25), with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the United States, according to Billboard via Luminate. A large part of that unit figure was motivated...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Verge

There has to be a better way to binge

I’ve been binge-watching TV shows and movies since the 90s. First, it was churning through my sister’s old VHS recordings of Doctor Who and X-Files, then there was collecting and watching whole series of anime piecemeal from places like Sam Goody and Suncoast. By the early 2000s, companies began releasing series by the season instead of by the episode (for actually affordable prices) and that made binge-watching shows a lot easier. Just popping to the library to pick up a season of The Sopranos was a heckuva lot easier than asking to borrow someone’s VHS recordings. Now, binge-watching a show is simpler than ever, but the biggest complaint is that people have to binge for fear of spoilers and wish they could savor a show distributed episodically.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Awards HQ June 20: ‘The White Lotus’ Eligibility; ‘Bridgerton’ Podcast; Indie Stage 13 Aims for Emmy; Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Wins; and More!

Click here to read the full article. Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 20, 2022, which means it’s now 7 days until Emmy nomination round voting ends on June 27. From there, it’s 22 days until Emmy nominations are announced on July 12; then 53 days until final round voting begins on August 12, followed by 69 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 75 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 84 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.Let’s begin today by recognizing Juneteenth, now a national holiday and an opportunity to reflect on the history of the Black community in...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Verge

Lightyear’s a stiff-as-plastic deconstruction of heroic space dramas

Pixar and Disney have hyped director Angus MacLane’s Lightyear up by making it out as a mysterious reworking of Toy Story’s canon that reveals all-new details about Andy Davis’ favorite space explorer. Though a new version of Buzz anchors the film, its story about how reaching for the stars can lead to people losing hold of the important things right in front of them is actually more about taking its titular astronaut off a pedestal and unpacking why we tend to frame people like him as heroes.
MOVIES
Footwear News

The Top 10 Shoes at Pitti Uomo’s Spring 2023 Edition

Click here to read the full article. Pitti Uomo made its triumphant return to a standalone in-person trade fair this week. The energy was high as many international buyers and press were happy to be back at what was many of their first time back at the show since the on-set of the pandemic. During the show, which was held inside the city’s Fortezza da Basso, brands from all over the world, including Brunello Cucinelli, Harrys London, Paraboot, Plus and many more, showcased their spring/summer 2023 footwear collections. Sneakers prevailed as the number one offering at this season’s show, but there...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Verge

There is currently no way to finish Star Wars: KOTOR II on the Switch

Plenty of games have launched in an unfinished state, but it's rare to see a port of a game first released in 2004 be so buggy that people who buy it can’t actually finish it. On Twitter game developer Aspyr admitted it was aware that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II was currently impossible to finish when played on the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Refinery29

Jonathan Cohen Launched A Size-Inclusive Dress Collection For Amazon

Plus-size luxury fashion options are slim at best. Most brands that cater to larger bodies are fast fashion, and this poses many issues for plus-size folks needing elevated looks for everything from cocktail parties to black-tie galas. Fortunately, a new capsule collection by New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen is adding a handful of inclusively sized, color-packed luxury dresses to the mix just in time for all the summer weddings and dressier occasions you have planned. This collection is exclusively created for and available through Luxury Stores for Amazon in sizes XS-5X.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With 67,000 Glowing Reviews Is On Sale for 33% Off

Sometimes, things are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has 67,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts.
MAKEUP
The Verge

Morbius finally finds some success...on Vudu

If at first you don’t succeed you can try again, and again, and again, and eventually you might find an audience. At least that’s what appears to have happened for Morbius. The abysmal vampire superhero film starring Jared Leto is finally number one somewhere. In a press release...
MOVIES
The Verge

More than one person can now use Google TV

One of the big features that shipped with the Chromecast with Google TV in late-2020 was its namesake Google TV software and dashboard. Google’s latest attempt at putting its services in front of your eyeballs while watching TV was a launcher that put personalization and smart recommendations at the forefront, as long as you’re a one-person household, of course. Google TV only supported one user profile, and after later adding kid profiles so you don’t have to subject yourself to endless Baby Shark-adjacent recommendations, Google promised to support more profiles. After some long delays and a slow rollout, that feature is finally here.
SOFTWARE

