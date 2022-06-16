Instagram is chasing TikTok with a new full-screen experience test

Just hours after Tidal's announcement of Beyoncé's forthcoming, long-awaited seventh studio album entitled "Renaissance," the superstar has returned to one of fashion's biggest covers: British Vogue. The multihyphenate's evolution from one of pop culture's most beloved stars to a creative force becomes even more evident in her July 2022 cover feature, in which she so graciously sits atop a horse while wearing a head-to-toe Alaïa look. The velvet gown, affixed with gloves, was made complete with a striking feathered headpiece by British American brand Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, along with Eddie Borgo earrings. It was yet another masterpiece ensemble dreamed to life by her personal stylist, Marni Senofonte, in collaboration with British Vogue's editor in chief, Edward Enninful.
