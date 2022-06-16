ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

By Jennifer Shutt
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsQic_0gCyLMsg00

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 12: Seven-year-old Milan Patel receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Michele Clark High School on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago closed all public schools today, declaring the day Vaccination Awareness Day, with the hope of getting as many students as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use authorizations for a three-dose Pfizer vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine.

If the FDA does issue its authorization later this week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends use, shots will likely begin next week.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA office responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, began the day-long meeting Wednesday citing the high number of children hospitalized during the omicron wave this winter, as well as the 442 kids younger than 4 who have died since the start of the pandemic

“We are dealing with an issue where I think we have to be careful that we don’t become numb to the number of pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths here. Every life is important,” Marks said. “Each child that’s lost essentially fractures a family.”

Vaccines for illnesses like the flu, Marks said, are something parents have accepted in the past to try to prevent their children from dying.

“Here we have a different pathogen, but one that has created a lot of havoc just the same,” Marks continued.

Two shots for Moderna

The Moderna vaccine, about a quarter of the dose of the adult vaccine, would be administered in two shots, with the second given a month after the first.

Side effects for children between 6 months through 36 months of age include fever, irritability, crying, sleepiness and loss of appetite. Study participants between the ages of 37 months and 5 experienced fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint stiffness, nausea/vomiting and chills.

Four children between 16 and 19 months experienced febrile seizures following the vaccine, with two of those happening within 10 days, one 21 days later and one 66 days after vaccination. Three of the seizures were deemed not related to the vaccine by investigators.

Three shots for Pfizer

The Pfizer vaccine dose is about one-tenth the adult vaccine. The second dose is given three weeks after the first, with the third dose coming at least two months later.

Side effects for Pfizer for children between 2 and 5 years old included fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and joint pain. Children between six months and 2 years experienced fever, decreased appetite, drowsiness and irritability.

Study participants had some redness, tenderness and swelling at the injection site for both vaccines.

Moderna filed for emergency use authorization for its two-dose vaccine for children between six months old and 6 years old on April 28.

The company said in a statement the vaccine was 51% effective for kids between 6 months and 2 years old and 37% effective for children between 2 and 6.

Pfizer announced its request for an EUA for a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine on May 23, saying in a statement that the specialty vaccine was 80.3% effective in children 6 months to 5 years.

That number, however, is based on just 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases and the FDA advisory panel members expressed concern Wednesday that might not be the level of protection when the Pfizer vaccine is given to a much larger number of children.

“We have to be aware of the fact that we care tremendously at FDA about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines, and we will continue to monitor these vaccines as they are deployed,” Marks said.

Any evidence of additional side effects from the two COVID-19 vaccines for young kids would be quickly released, Marks noted.

Shots by next week?

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said earlier this month that the federal government would begin shipping doses of the vaccine formulated for young kids as soon as the FDA authorized one, or both, of the vaccines.

While doses cannot be administered until after the CDC recommends emergency use, Jha said, he expected shots could begin next week.

“We have asked states to distribute the initial tranche of doses to their highest priority sites, including those serving the highest-risk children and hardest-to-reach areas,” Jha said at the time. “We’ve also asked them to prioritize sites that can handle large volumes, such as children’s hospitals.”

While Jha said, it would take “some time to ramp up the program and for vaccinations to be more widely available,” he also said “that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment.”

The federal government has enough funding to distribute free vaccines for kids under 5 despite the Biden administration issuing dire warnings about the fate of testing, treatment and vaccines amid a funding stalemate with Congress.

It’s not clear, however, how many parents will get their young children vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Thirty percent of kids in the 5 to 11 age group that became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in October were fully vaccinated as of June 1, according to the CDC.

Those numbers have increased steadily during the last six months, rising from 3.8% in the beginning of December to 23% in early February to 28% on April 1.

The number of fully vaccinated children between 12 and 17 is nearly double, with about 60% of those eligible being fully vaccinated.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted in April showed that about 18% of parents plan to get their children under 5 vaccinated right away while 38% of parents said they would wait and see.

Another 11% said they would only get their young children vaccinated if it was required and 27% said they definitely wouldn’t get them vaccinated.

Availability of information about the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine for young kids is one of the main factors behind parents’ hesitance, with 56% saying they don’t have enough information about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, according to the poll.

Jha said during a separate press conference this month that the Biden administration doesn’t have any “internal targets” of how many young children should be vaccinated after a week or a month or three months.

“A reminder that these things take time, that vaccine confidence builds over time,” he said. “It builds with trusted voices, physicians, faith leaders, others helping people get vaccinated. This is not a one-and-done, this is not an automatic.”

The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/20/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th. The CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from 32 the previous week. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with the week before. Folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending group gatherings and to continue the various precautions. For more, go to the dph.illinois.gov website or go to cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagopopular.com

5 confirmed cases – Chicago

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government has confirmed five cases of monkeypox in the country, but excludes that it could become a pandemic, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell said Tuesday. “We have some cases. We have already had five cases in Mexico: four cases in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
rejournals.com

NAI Hiffman closes sale of two-building manufacturing complex in Northwest Indiana

NAI Hiffman‘s Industrial Capital Markets team brokered the sale of Chase Street Industrial Center, a two-building manufacturing complex totaling more than 1.088 million square feet at 700 Chase St. in Gary, Indiana. Currently occupied by four tenants, the property is located on about 98 acres. NAI Hiffman’s Patrick J....
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
fox32chicago.com

3 Black trauma surgeons moved to Chicago to make a difference

CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Variety

The Strokes Electrify Chicago, Apologize to ‘Republicans in the Crowd’ at Intimate Benefit Concert for Kina Collins

Click here to read the full article. The last time the Strokes played Chicago’s Metro was in 2001. The band’s debut album “Is This It” was just a few months old, but it had already launched Julian Casablancas and Co. to indie stardom. The now festival anthem and sports arena staple “Reptilia,” which would bring them to new heights, was two years away. Two decades later, the Strokes returned to the 1,100-cap Wrigleyville venue in support of local politician Kina Collins’ congressional run. Collins is a 31-year-old progressive activist whose platform includes fighting for unions, universal healthcare, body autonomy, gun control...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wmay.com

Cook County Man Could Face Life In Prison On Meth, Fentanyl Charges

A Cook County man is facing possible life in prison following drug trafficking and weapons charges. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is announcing the charges against 38 year old Quincy Evans who is being charged with 14 counts including unlawful use of a weapon and possession of many drugs including meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and cannabis with the intent to deliver. Evans faces a combined minimum of 60 years on all the charges, with the maximum being 250 years. The investigation into Evans began when the Illinois State Police were notified of a suspicious crate originating in California and headed to an Illinois business. The crate contained a large amount of methamphetamine.
COOK COUNTY, IL
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
51
Followers
72
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy