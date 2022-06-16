ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Work continues on repairs to leaking oil wells in Kern County

By Miabelle Salzano
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Conservation released an update after investigators found several more leaking wells in the Morningstar area .

The update said work on repairing the wells found to be leaking methane continues.

The department said Zynergy, LLC has repaired five of the seven wells previously found to be leaking in the Kern Bluff oil field. Work continues on the final two wells this week, officials said.

All eight Griffin Resources, LLC wells previously identified with methane leaks in the Fruitvale oil field are now repaired, officials said.

Neighborhood concerned over leaking oil wells in East Bakersfield

Post-repair inspections show no methane leakage.

Neighborhood residents voiced their concerns about the leaking wells telling 17 News that they had remained largely in the dark about the leaks until recently.

“The health and safety of community members remains our utmost priority,” the Department of Conservation said in a statement. “We continue to aggressively pursue our approach of assessing all options to rapidly respond to the immediate incident and hold responsible operators accountable.”

16-year City Councilman Harold Hanson dies at 85

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Retired four-term Bakersfield City Councilman Harold Hanson, 85, died June 12 at Mercy Southwest Hospital with his family by his side, according to his Legacy.com obituary.  Hanson, first elected to the council in 2000, represented a large portion of southwest Bakersfield for 16 years. He served as vice-mayor – his second […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Demolition begins on former Greyhound bus station on 18th Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demolition has started on a former Greyhound bus station in Downtown Bakersfield to make room for new housing. The Greyhound station on 18th Street was built in 1958. In 2020, it was sold to Church Plaza LLC for $1.27 million. A four-story apartment complex is set to be built at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Project diverting exhaust into orchard looks to improve farming efficiencies

Piping carbon dioxide into a greenhouse to increase crop yield is one thing, but venting it into an almond orchard in hopes of boosting production?. That's the idea on about a third of an acre off Weedpatch Highway as part of a $100,000 commercial demonstration project aimed at improving ag efficiencies by applying the fundamentals of photosynthesis.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Former Tehachapi City Council candidate dies in Rosamond crash

TEHACHAPI — James Clinton “Clint” Davies, a former Tehachapi resident and candidate for the Tehachapi City Council in 2018, died in a traffic accident in Rosamond on Wednesday, according to the Kern County coroner's office. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, a head-on collision on...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Kern Living: California Fish Grill

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson ventures out to the California Fish Grill to talk with head chef Louis Jocson about the restaurant and to take a bite of the Hawaiian Shrimp Trio. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
