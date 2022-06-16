Work continues on repairs to leaking oil wells in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Conservation released an update after investigators found several more leaking wells in the Morningstar area .

The update said work on repairing the wells found to be leaking methane continues.

The department said Zynergy, LLC has repaired five of the seven wells previously found to be leaking in the Kern Bluff oil field. Work continues on the final two wells this week, officials said.

All eight Griffin Resources, LLC wells previously identified with methane leaks in the Fruitvale oil field are now repaired, officials said.

Post-repair inspections show no methane leakage.

Neighborhood residents voiced their concerns about the leaking wells telling 17 News that they had remained largely in the dark about the leaks until recently.

“The health and safety of community members remains our utmost priority,” the Department of Conservation said in a statement. “We continue to aggressively pursue our approach of assessing all options to rapidly respond to the immediate incident and hold responsible operators accountable.”

