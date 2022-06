It can be dizzying to keep track of the best way to watch your sports team of choice these days. Networks and cable channels bid for the rights to different leagues, even as streaming services offer another option — with the added complexities of local blackouts thrown into the mix. If your sport of choice is soccer, that makes things even more complex — factoring in different leagues, continental and global competitions and more can be head-spinning.

MLS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO