Back to School Supply Drive now accepting donations

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney and Faucette is again partnering with the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas for a school supply drive benefiting single parents in the region.

Coldwell Banker says it will be collecting donations now through July 18. To participate, visit coldwellbankerlovesnwa.com to see a full list of items and needed as well as drop-off locations.

If you would rather give a monetary donation, you can click here to donate directly to Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

