Inmate Death Notification – David Verdugo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Three drowning calls, in three days, all of them are children from across the Phoenix area. Two are in the hospital, and the third did not survive. The number of drownings and near-drownings is already staggering, even before the official start of summer. "It's been a long...
Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe. Updated: 3 hours...
PHOENIX — An early Sunday morning shooting in West Phoenix has left one man dead, and a woman in custody, officials said. Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a call that someone had been shot near the 6100 block of N 27th Avenue. Once there, officers...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – It was the way the woman’s body was placed on the ground that initially stood out to investigators. Knees bent. Feet together. Hands stretched out to each side. The naked body showed signs of a beating. Detectives initially thought she had been shot.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is dead after his girlfriend reportedly shot and killed him in a neighborhood near 27th and Missouri avenues early Sunday morning. Officers arrived in the area around 3:30 a.m where they found a man, later identified as Abdul Cooper, 47, who...
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a woman is dead after she crashed into a wall on the side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and was hit by a car in Chandler early Monday morning. Initial reports came in around 1 a.m. DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family that...
PHOENIX - A 16-month-old boy died after crews transported him to the hospital from a Phoenix home where he nearly drowned. The incident happened near Bell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says the boy was in severely critical condition when he was pulled from the water, then died at the hospital.
ARIZONA, USA — Court documents reveal additional details in the first-degree murder case against former Arizona Wildcats football player Davonte' Neal. Neal was arrested earlier this month in Idaho after a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted him for the murder of 25-year-old Bryan Burns in November 2017. According to...
Terrance Santistevan's booking photograph.Courtesy of Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, Ariz.) — A slate of further details has emerged as 18-year-old Terrance Santistevan prepares to stand trial for a late-April double homicide.
PHOENIX - Three people, including a teenage girl, were badly injured in a 2-car Phoenix crash on the night of Saturday, June 18, says the fire department. The crash happened near 3rd and Dunlap avenues. A girl, woman and man were taken to the hospital in critical condition, says Phoenix...
PHOENIX — For nearly 40 years, the family of Valerie Pride and her two daughters have wondered and waited for when they will get justice. On Labor Day, 1982, Valerie Pride and her two daughters, Shonita and Duana, were murdered in their own home. “It was brutal, it was...
TEMPE, Ariz. — A forklift operator died Thursday morning at a job site in Tempe, police said. The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Kachina Drive and involved a work site for United Southwest Components. Tempe police said the forklift operator, identified as...
COVID-19 cases in Arizona are still rising, but as of this weekend, the Phoenix hotel where homeless individuals with the virus have been quarantining will no longer take new patients. Early in the pandemic, Maricopa County started using federal relief funds to lease a hotel where people experiencing homelessness could...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Supplying fentanyl to one of the most vulnerable groups in our community. It’s what Phoenix Police said is happening with the homeless population downtown. Dealers from the outside are selling drugs at a discounted rate to those most desperate. Now, there’s been a major arrest of a dealer this week, but is it enough?
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande police are looking for a woman they say assaulted a Wendy's employee Saturday night. Police say the woman got upset when her fries were cold and her nuggets were not spicy so she reportedly threw her drink and bag of food at the employee.
PHOENIX - A man is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of teenagers at his apartment complex in south Phoenix. Officers took Ray Zazueta into custody near 7th Street and Southern Avenue after one resident said a naked man was standing outside their apartment. Other witnesses, including a...
EL MIRAGE, AZ — An infant is in very serious condition after being pulled from a bathtub Thursday night, according to El Mirage Fire Department. Crews responded to a call about a one-year-old boy who was found in a bathtub by his babysitter. Police say the babysitter was bathing...
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say they’re looking for the woman who assaulted a Wendy’s restaurant worker earlier this week. In a Facebook post, officers say the woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee after claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy. It’s not yet known which location or when the alleged assault happened but police are actively investigating.
Comments / 0