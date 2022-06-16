AG Rokita finalizes $2.9 million settlement with Intuit

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2.9 million settlement for Hoosiers with software company Intuit Inc. over alleged deceptive advertising for its TurboTax program.

According to a press release from AG Rokita, Intuit advertised that it provided free tax filing online services but did not adequately disclose the product was only free for taxpayers who did not need to file schedules, and the software did not inform taxpayers they had to upgrade to a paid service until after entering “extensive” information. The release also says Intuit failed to inform taxpayers with incomes below a certain threshold that they were eligible to use a free alternative product regardless of the need to file schedules.

“In my office, we not only exercise fiscal restraint and frugality, but we also work hard every day to give taxpayers a strong return on their investment,” said AG Rokita. “Hoosiers deserve total dedication from the people they elect to public office. As long as I am here, they can always depend on getting that from the Office of the Attorney General.”

Indiana’s settlement is part of a larger $141 million settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Rokita says his office’s recoveries for Hoosiers have now surpassed $385 million since he took office in January 2021.

