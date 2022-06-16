ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 09:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ocean Springs, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong to golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, Gautier, D`iberville, Gulf Hills, Gulf Park Estates and Latimer. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 49 and 59. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following county, Valencia. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly east into the Rio Grande Valley from Bosque Farms to Los Lunas and Belen. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Los Lunas, Belen, Valencia, Bosque Farms, Tome, Los Chaves, Rio Communities North, Los Trujillos-Gabaldon, Rio Communities, El Cerro Mission, Jarales, Casa Colorada, Meadow Lake, Peralta and Adelino. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 185 and 207. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Marshall; Roberts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Marshall and Grant Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GRANT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Carter; Custer; Dawson; Fallon; Powder River; Prairie; Richland; Rosebud; Treasure; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN CARTER CUSTER DAWSON FALLON POWDER RIVER PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROSEBUD TREASURE WIBAUX
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Southwestern Wichita County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Northeastern Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Dundee, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dundee, Mankins, Lake Kickapoo and Lake Diversion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Dubois, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dubois; Perry AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Tuesday, June 21 for the following counties...in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Tuesday night. Dubois Perry Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheridan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SHERIDAN
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Lac Qui Parle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Ramsey; Scott; Stevens; Swift; Washington; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jones; Lyman The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Jones County in central South Dakota Northwestern Lyman County in central South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Murdo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Draper around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Vivian and 5 Mile Corner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Once levels have peaked, it will take a matter of weeks to a month for levels to decline to near normal summer levels. Additional rainfall will prolong the time it takes for levels to recede. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT Monday Jun 27. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lakes, rivers, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 PM CDT, Friday, Emergency Management reported ongoing extensive flooding. - Namakan and Kabetogama Lakes were at 1121.0 feet as of June 20, which is 6 inches above the peak level reached in 2014. The level of Namakan Lake is expected to fall by 11 to 15 inches between June 20 and June 27. Rainy Lake level is 1113.0 feet as of June 20, which is 20 inches above the 2014 peak and very close to the (now previous) record set in 1950. Slow declines have resumed following a brief rise last week. The level of Rainy Lake is expected to fall by 4 to 6 inches between June 20 and June 27. Rainy Lake remains vulnerable to brief rises under heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake East, Rainy Lake West, northwestern Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Ranier, Ray, Island View, Ericksburg, Johnson Lake and Sand Point Lake. - For more information about flood safety visit, https://weather.gov/safety/flood . For more information about the Rainy Lake Basin flooding visit, https://weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin .
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Elko County, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County-Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:17:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rawlins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL RAWLINS AND SOUTH CENTRAL HITCHCOCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Goodland.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McLean, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McLean; Mercer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN AND NORTHERN MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Golden Valley, or 12 miles northwest of Beulah, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beulah Bay Recreation Area, Hazen Bay Recreation Area, Pick City and Lake Sakakawea State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CARIBOU COUNTY AND SOUTHEASTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTY At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 MPH. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 MPH and half inch hail that may cover the ground. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wayan, Freedom and Grays Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sheridan; Slope; Stark SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 392 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT /1 AM MDT/ MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA MCKENZIE IN SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA BURLEIGH GRANT MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SHERIDAN IN SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN DUNN GOLDEN VALLEY HETTINGER SLOPE STARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEACH, BEULAH, BISMARCK, BOWMAN, CARSON, CENTER, DICKINSON, ELGIN, FAIRFIELD, GARRISON, GOODRICH, HALLIDAY, HAZEN, HETTINGER, KILLDEER, MANDAN, MARMARTH, MCCLUSKY, MEDORA, MOTT, NEW ENGLAND, NEW LEIPZIG, TURTLE LAKE, UNDERWOOD, WASHBURN, WATFORD CITY, AND WILTON.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Scattered Thunderstorms this Afternoon This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered Thunderstorms over the area. Small hail will occur with many of the storms. Brief heavy rain will also occur with stronger storms. * WHERE...Portions of Western Wyoming. * WHEN...Now until 9 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail may briefly cover the ground or roadways in stronger thunderstorms. Wind gusts around 40 mph will be likely with storms. Seek shelter indoors when storms approach your location.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Stanley; Sully The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jones County in central South Dakota South central Sully County in central South Dakota Southern Stanley County in central South Dakota Northwestern Hughes County in central South Dakota Northwestern Lyman County in central South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT/645 PM MDT/. * At 703 PM CDT/603 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Van Metre, or 21 miles west of Fort Pierre, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wendte around 610 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pierre, Fort Pierre, West Shore Rec Area, Overlook Rec Area and southern Lake Oahe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Todd, Tripp, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 393 TO EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA MELLETTE TODD TRIPP IN SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BENNETT JACKSON IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON ZIEBACH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, BILLSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DUPREE, IDEAL, KADOKA, KIRLEY, LACREEK WILDLIFE REFUGE, MARTIN, MILESVILLE, MISSION, PHILIP, ROSEBUD, SAINT FRANCIS, TUTHILL, WHITE RIVER, WINNER, AND WOOD. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION, THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, AND THE ROSEBUD RESERVATION.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

