Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Once levels have peaked, it will take a matter of weeks to a month for levels to decline to near normal summer levels. Additional rainfall will prolong the time it takes for levels to recede. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT Monday Jun 27. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lakes, rivers, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 PM CDT, Friday, Emergency Management reported ongoing extensive flooding. - Namakan and Kabetogama Lakes were at 1121.0 feet as of June 20, which is 6 inches above the peak level reached in 2014. The level of Namakan Lake is expected to fall by 11 to 15 inches between June 20 and June 27. Rainy Lake level is 1113.0 feet as of June 20, which is 20 inches above the 2014 peak and very close to the (now previous) record set in 1950. Slow declines have resumed following a brief rise last week. The level of Rainy Lake is expected to fall by 4 to 6 inches between June 20 and June 27. Rainy Lake remains vulnerable to brief rises under heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake East, Rainy Lake West, northwestern Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Ranier, Ray, Island View, Ericksburg, Johnson Lake and Sand Point Lake. - For more information about flood safety visit, https://weather.gov/safety/flood . For more information about the Rainy Lake Basin flooding visit, https://weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin .

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO