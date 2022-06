NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County, New Jersey man was convicted on June 15, 2022, on weapons and drug charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, was convicted on two counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of his possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone, following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark federal court.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO