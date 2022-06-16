ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists charging ahead on horse racetrack mural

They are rounding off the backstretch and heading toward the finish line.

It’s the next major mural project for downtown Antigo, and it will replicate the historical Langlade Racetrack, complete with horses and jockeys.

For today, the mural is being painted inside, on the second floor of the Thrivent building owned by Nate and Kezia Musolff.

The mural was first proposed in July 2021. The 40-square-foot mural will replicate the racetrack and will consist of six life-size racehorses with their jockeys racing toward Fifth Avenue on the east wall of the Thrivent building at 711 Fifth Ave.

“Both Kezia and I are very excited to see the mural nearing completion,” Nate Musolff saiid. “We wanted to be a part of presenting Antigo history, and in this case, a lesser-known aspect. Horse racing was a big part of Antigo back in the day.

“Having our own touch is fun for us. The horses’ numbers have personal meaning to us. Kezia, along with her family, raised several horses during her childhood as well. We would like to thank AVA (Antigo Visual Arts) and everyone else who is a part of this project.”

Lead artist Linda Robinson is happy with the mural’s progress.

“We’ve made great progress this month,” she said. “We are hoping to have it done by the end of this month, to be hung in July.”

Robinson is a member of AVA Public Art Committee, created by AVA members with the idea of beautifying the city. With the help of the city of Antigo and Langlade County Economic Development, AVA’s push for murals downtown became reality with the city setting aside $5,000 of a facade grant. Grant money will be utilized on a per project basis, with a percentage (up to a maximum of $1,000 per mural project) made available by the city toward the cost of materials, supplies and the rental of necessary lift equipment.

AVA Public Art encompasses projects such as the Sitting Pretty fundraiser, the downtown mural project and the plastic bottle cap project in collaboration with the Antigo Public Library.

Aside from the city, other contributors have included CoVantage Credit Union, the Remington Foundation and Neve’s Furniture.

