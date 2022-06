In partnership with Science Kids, the Sheridan Community Land Trust will host a Unplug with Discovery Session on an All Senses Scavenger Hunt for kids of all ages. According to SCLT, participants will bring their own picnic from home and Dr. Julie Rieder of Science Kids will guide a family-friendly hour of sleuthing as kids and guardians use all of their senses to discover things green, fuzzy, squishy, prickly, fragrant, messy, and educational, as they walk along Red Grade Trail looking for flowers, birds, bugs and wildlife big and small.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO