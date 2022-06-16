ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Feria, TX

CCSO: Two women arrested for burglary

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHHy6_0gCyGSXV00

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of a burglary of a residence.

Valerie Rangel Velez, 36, and Janet Cepeda, 30, were arrested on several charges. Velez was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. Cepeda was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana, according to a press release from CCSO.

Plane crash-lands in Weslaco

On June 14, deputies responded to the area of Kansas City Road in La Feria in reference to a burglary of a residence.

Deputies were able to determine that the suspect was a female, and also determine the type of vehicle that was used.

Cameron County Precinct 5 Constables and CCSO investigators located the suspects and vehicle on a road nearby.

Former IDEA teacher sentenced for improper relationship with student

The stolen property was located in the back seat of the vehicle, and both Velez and Cepeda were identified. Velez was in possession of crack cocaine, and Cepeda was in possession of marijuana, the release stated.

Both women were taken into custody and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 5

Related
ValleyCentral

Man arrested in viral Whataburger assault

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man has been arrested following a viral video showing him assaulting an individual in a Whataburger parking lot. At approximately 2:05 a.m. on June 11, an individual was caught on camera assaulting another at the Whataburger, located on Alton Gloor Boulevard in Brownsville. The victim of the assault reported the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO employee terminated after tampering with documents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released information Monday on an internal arrest that lead to the termination of an employee. Miguel David Soliz, 36, an HSCO employee, was arrested Monday, June 20, 2022, by the department. Solis is accused of Tampering with Governmental Record ( State Jail Felony) and Theft […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

WCSO: Murder suspect captured in Matamoros

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported a murder suspect is in custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Rolando Chavarria was captured in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday. Police said they were looking for an individual involved in a domestic shooting in the area of east Main street in Raymondville. Chavarria was turned […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton PD releases new information on body found on ranch

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Alton Police Department released an updated Monday afternoon regarding a deceased male found east of Conway on 6 Mile Line over the weekend. The Alton PD Criminal Investigation Division has determined that an accidental drug overdose was the preliminary cause and manner of death for a man found deceased at […]
ALTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
La Feria, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Cameron County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Cameron County, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man claims ‘self-defense’ after stabbing multiple men outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man for stabbing multiple individuals outside a bar. At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Francisco Eloy Salazar stabbed multiple men in the parking lot of The Dive Bar, located at 600 Springmart Boulevard, according to Brownsville PD. The 20-year-old man claimed self-defense. Salazar stated that the men assaulted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Man In Custody For Shooting Death In Raymondville

A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Raymondville is jailed in Willacy County after being captured in Matamoros. 33-year-old Rolando Chavarria was taken into custody in Matamoros Sunday and turned over to authorities in the U.S. at the Gateway International Bridge. Police say Chavarria had been sought for what...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Cause Of Death Sought In Suspected Homicide In Alton

Alton police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a ranch property in Alton. Police were called to the property Saturday morning and found the man’s body on the south side of Mile 6 Road east of Conway Avenue. Police say there were signs of foul play. They are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS trooper shot, suspect killed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) – On Saturday evening Texas DPS reported one of their troopers was shot. According to a DPS news release, at about 8:21 p.m. a trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Falfurrias, Texas. When the pursuit ended the driver shot at the trooper. The trooper returned gunfire killing the suspect. […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccso#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Alton Police seeks public help in homicide investigation

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – On Saturday at 7:38 a.m., Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores said they were called to a ranch located east of Conway on 6-mile line in reference to a body discovered on the property. “Upon arrival, our officers determined that there was a deceased male; we’re in the preliminary stages of this […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Body discovered on ranch, homicide investigation underway

Update 6/20/2022: The Alton Police Department has released a statement saying that the preliminary cause and manner of death was an accidental drug overdose. ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on a ranch Saturday morning. At approximately 7:38 a.m. Saturday, the Alton Police Department responded […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Armed suspects wanted in string of Edinburg robberies

Edinburg, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects accused of holding up three businesses in a string of a few hours. At approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 6, Edinburg PD responded to the 500 block of East University Dr. in reference to a robbery. Authorities shared surveillance video […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

WANTED: Car linked to drive-by shooting that killed child

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a car linked to a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy. Harris Couty officials are searching for the car linked to the shooting that resulted in the death of Paul Vasquez in the Cloverleaf area, East Harris […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Have you seen him: Police search for man wanted in assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for Continuous Violence Against the Family, a Third Degree Felony. On Wednesday, McAllen PD received a report of an assault at 10:25 a.m., according to authorities. A warrant of arrest was issued for Heron Nelson Villalobos […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man wanted for indecency with a child

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Alberto Antonio Hernandez. Authorities said Hernandez is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child. Sheriff’s officials said Hernandez’s last known location was in Edinburg. Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers describe Hernandez as a Hispanic male, with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Men charged with burglary of a coin-operated machine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police reported an arrest of two male subjects in relation to a burglary. Police said Javier Garcia Castillo, 25 and Yahir Flores Lugo 22 were taken into custody by Brownsville Police for the offense of burglary of a coin-operated machine. The department’s Facebook post said around 2 a.m. on June […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Fraud Alert

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several reports of an individual, claiming to be an HCSO employee. According to the sheriff’s office, residents said a person claiming to be with the HCSO told them that they owe a fine and need to pay or face a court hearing. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Trainers were heading to convention at time of crash

The San Benito CISD community lost two of its members last Friday morning. after athletic trainers Robert Garza and Raul Ramos, both 32 years old, were tragically. killed in an auto collision. At about 7:30 a.m., a delivery truck traveling northbound struck the car in which Garza and Ramos were...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man found guilty of capital murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 kidnapping and murder of his former mother-in-law. Monte Eric Jordan was found guilty of capital murder for the kidnapping and murder of Marta Beatriz Adams, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On April 28, […]
MCALLEN, TX
KWTX

$595K in methamphetamine seized at the Brownsville border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville seized $595,242 in methamphetamine. “Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy