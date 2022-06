The Diocese of Cleveland announced the appointment of Thomas McKrill as principal of Lake Catholic High School. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. McKrill home to Lake Catholic, where he will bring his passion for Catholic education and student flourishing to the leadership of his alma mater,” said Frank O’Linn, secretary for education and superintendent of schools for the diocese, in a news release. “Tom is an architect of school culture who has been providing collaborative leadership in a diverse setting to foster a positive school climate, and we look forward to leveraging these skills to build on the strong momentum in the Lake Catholic community.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO