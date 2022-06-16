ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Optioned to Norfolk

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The move comes as teams around the league are required to drop the number of pitchers on their active rosters to 13. Baumann's latest MLB stint lasted four days. He threw a scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Rays in his lone appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 4.50.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Not in Monday's lineup

Stassi isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Kurt Suzuki is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Vallimont: Bumped up to Triple-A

Vallimont was promoted from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Vallimont struggled with Double-A Wichita while a member of the Twins' organization to begin the year. He was designated for assignment in May and claimed off waivers by the Orioles. In three starts with Bowie, he allowed just one earned run with an 18:4 K:BB across 13 innings. He'll look to continue his success at Norfolk, which will mark his first taste of Triple-A ball.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: On bench for second straight

Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Celestino is on the bench for a second straight contest, which was preceded by a stretch of six consecutive starts. Though Celestino should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, he'll likely find himself out of the mix for playing time against right-handed pitching moving forward with Alex Kirilloff getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Orioles
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Losing work to Nicky Lopez

Rivera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels. Rivera will sit out for the second time in four games and looks to be moving into more of a part-time role while manager Mike Matheny has given Nicky Lopez more opportunities at third base of late. The downturn in playing time comes while Rivera has slashed .163/.212/.224 through his first 15 games of June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Recalled by Cardinals

Nootbar was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Nootbar's arrival gives the Cardinals an additional outfielder with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Nootbar accomplished very little with his 57 plate appearances earlier in the season, striking out a third of the time while hitting .140/.228/.240.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Fourth rehab outing coming Tuesday

Patino (oblique) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino will be making his fourth rehab appearance overall and his second overall with Durham following a two-start stint in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. In his initial outing for Durham, Patino built up to 2.2 innings and 46 pitches, so he may need another rehab start beyond Tuesday's outing to get fully stretched out. Though Patino broke camp as a member of the Tampa Bay rotation before suffering the oblique strain in his season debut April 11, he could have to settle for a multi-inning relief role with the big club once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy