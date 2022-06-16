ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily Deals: Xbox Series S for $249, $50 Off Apple TV 4K, Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free on PS5, Xbox, and Switch Games

By Eric Song
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Adorama has the lowest price online on the Xbox Series S console. It's $50 off MSRP and you can play all of the games on Xbox Game Pass, including the ones exclusively for current-gen consoles. In other deal news, save $50 off the newest Apple TV 4K, and buy two...

www.ign.com

IGN

UK Daily Deals: This PS5 SSD Has Seen Its Best Discount Ever

We've got a big period of deals and discounts coming up this summer, with Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12-13 this year. This means this is a great chance to sign up for a free 30-day free trial, covering you for any early deals and the entire shopping event taking place next month.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Valve’s New Patent Potentially Shows Off Rumored VR Headset

A new patent that was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office by the Valve Corporation reveals an abstract and blueprints of a rumored new virtual reality headset that is similar to the Meta Quest and Quest 2. The patent was submitted in December of 2021 and was...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Freebie Leaks Early

A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Every Square Enix Game in Development

In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Twitter Reacts as Elon Musk Shares Hilarious Idea to Change Starlink's Name

Elon Musk is known for providing his hilarious opinions and thoughts on Twitter, a social-media platform that he has recently purchased. At the moment the Tesla CEO has been suffering a significant amount of backlash due to his ties with Dogecoin and is being sued for a hefty amount for allegedly running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. Although through his recent tweets, he seems unfazed by the allegations and is going about his day as he normally would.
BUSINESS
IGN

LEGO Con 2022: The Biggest Announcements and Reveals

On Saturday, June 18, the LEGO Group streamed its second annual LEGO CON, hosted by Vick Hope, Joel McHale, and Melvin Odoom. Special guests included Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter franchise) and Angus MacLane, the director behind the new Pixar film Lightyear. The event lasted two hours...
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Aussie Deals: Where to Buy the Best TV Inspired LEGO, Plus a Friends Central Perk Build!

As many of you already know, the cross-pollination between LEGO and video games has ramped up in the last decade. You could say these bricks snap perfectly together with almost any intellectual property. Quick example: the especially potent combination of Star Wars and LEGO, which now represents a pocket money black hole for sci-fi fans and button mashers alike. If only there was similar support for fans of non-interactive entertainment...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Release Date Leaked

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta has been leaked by Amazon. In a listing for the Xbox Series X version of the game, Amazon mentions that if you pre-order the game on any platform by August 15, you will unlock early access to the Open Beta, with codes being sent on August 15. In other words, the Open Beta is starting on August 15 or at least this is what the Amazon listing claims, or should we say what it used to claim. It's since been tweaked to no longer contain any of this information.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Optic Glass

There are a number of materials to collect on Fortuna III within The Cycle: Frontier. One of those is Optic Glass, but it can be tricky to find due to their limited spawn locations. The page below details where to find Optic Glass, and what it can be used for.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Squid are a passive mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in Ocean biomes and are fairly simple to spot because of their shape. In this Minecraft guide, we'll tell you everything you'll need to know about Squids with information on where they spawn, what they drop, and quick tips and facts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Suttungr's Outriders

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Suttungr's Outriders, including what they are, where they are located, and strategies for dealing with them. Suttungr's Outriders are a unique type of enemy found only in Svartalfheim. There are five of these outriders. You must discover their locations by exploring Svartalfheim, or by gaining clues to their whereabouts in order to unlock their locations on your map. Defeating all five Suttungr's Outriders will reward you with the Jotun Mantle Armor Set, which allows you to enter a part of Svartalfheim that is otherwise inaccessible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses 1 Billion Milestone Only a Week After Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way across theaters in Japan, and it has crossed over an impressive new milestone just a week after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally released overseas. The newest feature film in the franchise is the first fully CG animated project in the series' history and also breaks new ground by being the first in the Dragon Ball Super series to not feature Goku and Vegeta as the main fighters against the film's big threat. That's probably why fans overseas have been flocking to theaters as soon as they got the chance to finally do so.
COMICS
IGN

Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in bodies of water. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Elder Guardian with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Elder Guardians? Click the links...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Iron Harvest - World Map Update Trailer

Iron Harvest is getting a slew of updates including a new World Map Mode, including three unique world maps. These maps will come with over 40 new missions, and best of all, it's out now!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tristan the Vampire Hunter Location and Guide

<section class="jsx-1266389546 jsx-2993321199 jsx-28683165 wiki-section wiki-html" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 24px 0px; overflow-x: auto; line-height: 32px; color: rgb(24, 28, 37); font-family: ars-maquette-web, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(246, 248, 247);"> In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with special items such as Vampire Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, we will show you how to find and defeat the V Blood Boss Vincent the Frostbringer including where to find him, how to defeat him, and the rewards you will receive for defeating him. </section><section class="jsx-1266389546 jsx-2993321199 jsx-28683165 wiki-section wiki-html" style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 24px 0px; overflow-x: auto; line-height: 32px; color: rgb(24, 28, 37); font-family: ars-maquette-web, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(246, 248, 247);"> Looking for an answer to a specific question? Jump to... </section>
RECIPES
Complex

This Zadeh Kicks Buyer Says He’s Down $500,000 and More Than 3,500 Pairs

A “rug pull” is a ruse in the cryptocurrency world whereby developers abscond with investor money, running off with untold millions of dollars. If that ploy rings a bell to those in the sneaker community, it may be because one notorious reseller seemingly did just that last month when Oregon’s Michael Malekzadeh dissolved his LLC, Zadeh Kicks, scrubbed his social media, and left customers on the hook for millions.
ECONOMY

