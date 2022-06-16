Daily Deals: Xbox Series S for $249, $50 Off Apple TV 4K, Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free on PS5, Xbox, and Switch Games

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta has been leaked by Amazon. In a listing for the Xbox Series X version of the game, Amazon mentions that if you pre-order the game on any platform by August 15, you will unlock early access to the Open Beta, with codes being sent on August 15. In other words, the Open Beta is starting on August 15 or at least this is what the Amazon listing claims, or should we say what it used to claim. It's since been tweaked to no longer contain any of this information.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO