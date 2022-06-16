Browns sign kicker Cade York to his rookie contract

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed kicker Cade York, from LSU, to his rookie contract, according to a news release from the team.

York comes to the team as the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016. He was drafted No. 124 in the 4th round in the 2022 draft.

In 2019, York connected on a 59-yard field during the Under Armour All-American Game, the Browns news release states. Last year, he was a second-team all-conference pick, having converted 15 of 18 field goals and all 39 extra point tries.

His 152 points were the most by a kicker in college football in 2019.

