Two arrests after girlfriend of Derby footballer Louie Sibley attacked in street

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Two people have been arrested after the girlfriend of Derby County footballer Louie Sibley was attacked on a night out in Nottingham city centre.

Sibley posted on Twitter on Sunday evening to say his partner, who he did not name, was left needing stitches after being “attacked several times by a man and a woman” on Upper Parliament Street at around 2.08am on the same day.

On Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Young midfielder Sibley shared a photo of the bloodied victim and said a man had “knocked her out” after “dragging her to the ground” and “slamming her up the wall”.

On Tuesday, police posted two CCTV images of four people they wished to trace after Sibley reported the assault.

The force said the incident is being linked to an assault on a second woman, also in the Upper Parliament Street area, moments after the first attack.

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our city or county and that is why officers have been working hard to investigate the exact circumstances of what happened and to find those responsible.

“I am pleased to say we have now arrested two individuals in connection with the investigation and officers are today questioning them about the incident.

“While I understand all reports of street violence cause concern, I would like to reassure people that we work with partners all year round so that people can enjoy a safe night out in Nottingham.

“A tiny minority of people occasionally seek to spoil the enjoyment for others and we will not hesitate to take robust action against them.

“We will continue to deploy high-visibility patrols during the night-time economy to engage with the public and help keep them safe.”

Louie Sibley
