Officers Save Middle-Aged Man Hurt In Baltimore Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man was saved by officers walking on foot patrol after he was shot in Southwest Baltimore, authorities say.

The 51-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds on the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue at 8:27 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers were able to render aid and applied tourniquets to attempt to slow the bleeding before medics arrived to transport the victim to a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. Southwest District Shooting Investigation

