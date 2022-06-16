ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration opens for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge

By WFTX Digital Team
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis opened registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge.

The annual 10-day event will be held from August 5 - 14, 2022.

Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.

To learn more and register for the competition go to FLPythonChallenge.org .

In 2021 the challenge removed 223 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, more than double the number that was removed in 2020.

Over 600 people from 25 states registered to take part in the 10-day competition in 2021.

