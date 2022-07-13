ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Premiere Date, Filming Location, More

By Johnni Macke
Welcome back, Islanders! Summer is in full swing, and come July, Love Island USA will heat up the reality TV scene with new faces — and sexier challenges.

After three seasons on CBS, the American version of the U.K.’s Love Island was acquired by NBC. Moving to the network’s streaming site, Peacock , will also bring more freedom for the Islanders better mirror the saucy (and somewhat explicit) nature of the original dating show.

“Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists,” executive vice president of unscripted entertainment content Jenny Groom said in a February press release . “The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer.”

Peacock has greenlit the show for seasons 4 and 5, teasing episodes and couples that are “hotter than ever."

Love Island USA previously touched upon the naughtier content during season 3, which aired in summer of 2021, sharing raunchier clips on Paramount+ that didn’t make the cut for CBS .

“For Paramount+, you’re going to get some extra steam,” longtime host Arielle Vandenberg exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 ahead of the season premiere. “So if there’s something that we couldn’t show on the broadcast, it will be on Paramount+. So there’s lots of fun, new, exciting things to check out on there as well.”

Only time will tell if the for the reality series' new home — and uncensored content — will make for long-lasting couples . The premise, however, has remained the same. Starting next month, viewers will follow a group of singles as they look for love while living together in a villa.

Week after week, they will make alliances and compete in steamy challenges all in the name of love and money — a $100,000 prize is on the line. While the viewers will vote for the top couple, it will be up to the finale two Islanders to decide whether to share the money, break off their relationship, or try and keep the prize to themselves.

Scroll down to learn more about season 4 of Love Island USA :

