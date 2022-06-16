ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkinsville, KY

Blanche Trimble

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlanche (Bushong) Trimble, 86, Tompkinsville, Kentucky died on Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022. She was born on August 29, 1935, to the late Ronald and Grace (Marshall) Bushong. On May 25, 1974, she married Joe Morris Trimble of Lexington, who preceded her in death on August 1, 1991. She...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Marilyn Sue Kidd

Marilyn Sue Kidd, age 79, of Nolensville, TN, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Smyrna, TN. Before moving to Tennessee she was a long time member of Munfordville Baptist Church and a 1960 graduate of Munfordville High School. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She started her career as a social worker in Hart County and retired from the state of Kentucky, writing policy for Child Support Enforcement. She devoted her life to being an advocate for and helping others. She was a strong, kind, giving and sincere person, who had an above average sense of humor.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Jimmy Crain

Jimmy Crain age 69 passed away Thursday, June 16th at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was the son of the late Orvil & Ruby Cross Crain. He was a concrete laborer. He was preceded in death by a brother Tino Crain & sisters Gladys Nunn & Linda Smith.
HART COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Michael Eddie Whitlow

Michael Eddie Whitlow, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late William Orbie and Lula Bell Staples Whitlow. He was a veteran of the Kentucky National Guard. He is survived by one son: Christopher...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Tommy Lee “Two Fingers” Davis

Mr. Tommy Lee “Two Fingers” Davis, age 61, of Cave City, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Tommy was born on November 11, 1960, a son of the late Russell Wilson Davis and Vernia Lorene (Gipson) Davis. Tommy moved to Cave City a little over thirty years ago, where he quickly became a fixture in the community. You could find him out “Making his rounds” throughout downtown, visiting with all of his friends, and he was never too busy to make a new one. On anyone’s worst day, Tommy would do his best to put a smile on your face. He will be remembered for his love of telling stories and doing whatever he could to brighten your day.
CAVE CITY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Tompkinsville, KY
City
Simpsonville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Marjorie McWherter

Mrs. Marjorie (Howard) McWherter, age 93, of Tompkinsville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at The Bowling Green Medical Center. Marjorie was born on June 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Andrew “Jack” Howard, and Audrey Ruth Tyree. She married Clarence Reed McWherter, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2006. She retired from Handmacher’s Garment Factory after forty-three years and was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Area roadways to undergo construction this week

GLASGOW — State road crews will either begin or continue work on several roadways across the area, including Barren County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will start soon. Motorists can expect work from mile marker nine to mile marker 16. The speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Hydration stations available at T.J. Regional Health facilities

GLASGOW — Several hydration stations will be positioned at various T.J. Regional Health facilities this week due to forecasted temperatures. The stations will be positioned at T.J. Samson Community Hospital’s south entrance and emergency department, T.J. Health Columbia and the T.J. Health Pavilion. The stations will be available at noon, according to a press release.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

McCoy pleads guilty to two charges in connection to daughter’s death

Christopher M. McCoy, 34, of Glasgow, pleaded guilty on June 10, 2022, to two charges in connection to his daughter’s 2020 death. (BARREN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER) Editor’s note: This story formerly described a mandatory sentence of 14 days, which is required by law for all DUI second offense charges. The verbiage was removed due to the confusion associated with it.
GLASGOW, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
wcluradio.com

Police investigating shooting along Bryan Street, one injured

GLASGOW — Police are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting along Bryan Street. Glasgow Police responded to the scene of the shooting around noon Saturday. One person was transported to TJ Samson Hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries is unclear. A person was taken into custody shortly after...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy