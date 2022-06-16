‘Father of the Bride’ Q&A: Gloria Estefan on complex family dynamics, weight of words

ANDY GARCIA as Billy and GLORIA ESTEFAN as Ingrid in Warner Bros. Pictures' and HBO Max’s "FATHER OF THE BRIDE.” Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Photo credit: Claudette Barius.

Over three decades after Steve Martin first made us giggle as the bumbling and reluctant title character in Father of the Bride, HBO Max now has a fresh update on the family classic. Directed by Gary “Gaz” Alazraki (Club de Cuervos series), the new film stars an ensemble cast led by Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia alongside Gloria Estefan, Aria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Ruben Rabasa and Chloe Fineman.

You might suspect many narrative and character beats to be familiar. However, while some elements tip their hat to the original, some significant differences exist. This time, for example, the bride’s parents, Billy (Garcia) and Ingrid (Estefan), don’t have a picture-perfect marriage. In fact, they’re heading towards divorce.

Billy (Andy Garcia, left) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan, right) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit, announcing a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta)—who is now her fiancé—and their plans for a wedding and a new life together in Mexico. Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Photo credit: Claudette Barius.

“At this point, Billy and Ingrid are empty nesters, and [Ingrid is] saying, “OK, [Billy]. You worked hard. You’ve done all this. So, where am I in the equation?,” Estefan told us about her character’s feelings about her architect husband. “He's going to therapy, but therapy isn't going into him. He's just sitting there to appease her. He doesn't believe in it. He doesn't think anything is wrong.”

Set in Miami, Father of the Bride centers on two Latin families brought together by a surprise wedding. Latin cultures and different generations clash and try to relate to one another during this ceremonious occasion. But, of course, it can’t run smoothly because what wedding does? And this leads to most of the film’s intrigue, drama and comedy.

To discuss this further, we rang up Estefan to talk about the complex family dynamics within the film, the conversations between the different generations and how she chooses “gut over everything else” when it comes to decisions.

The following is a transcript of an interview conducted on June 6 by phone ahead of Father of the Bride’s premiere on HBO Max. Some of the questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Preston Barta: One of the fascinating aspects of the film is the conversations among the different generations, which is best showcased by how your character reacts to the “evolved state” younger generations are living in. On set, did you get lost in any of the conversations this film has with its audience?

Gloria Estefan: Absolutely! Many of those conversations happened before production. Not so much when we were already shooting. Although, [Gaz Alazraki] is a wonderfully democratic director who let us play once we had the scenes shot the way they were. We did discuss them very much. We sat down and [rehearsed] the scenes before we got on film, especially Andy and I during that opening scene when we’re having a serious argument. We would talk about it between takes and would laugh a lot.

It was like a family already from day one. All of us had six degrees of separation in some way from each other. So, in between, there was a lot of camaraderie. We hung out a lot, even off screen, off set. And yes, when we would get together, we would talk about a million things. And many of those things in the movie came from [Alazraki’s] conversations with his actors. He really incorporated a lot of our ideas. That's why he's such a wonderful director to work with.

I’m happy to hear that, and it shows. Can I ask you what you may have plugged into to make the history between Billy and Ingrid feel so genuine? I know we see some of their backstory in the beginning, played by different actors. Still, I can feel so much in their behavior and glances around each other, especially during that opening argument you already referred to.

Yes. Well, actually, you know that's my daughter, Emily, playing the younger me, right?

Oh, really? Well, no wonder it works so well.

Yes. What we loved about when you see [young Ingrid] at the wedding is how she takes control of that reception. That’s Ingrid – a force to be reckoned with, and you get a little piece of that and the deep love they had for each other. They were very much in love.

Billy is feeling this pressure, this immigrant pressure. His backstory isn't really spoken about. But when he says he slept on the floor after leaving Cuba without his parents, that drive to succeed is so great. He wanted to become the best architect in Miami. And as a result, he forgot who Ingrid is. They both made a decision for Ingrid to raise their daughters.

In my own life, I was able to take my kids on the road with me, and they were with me at work. Had I not been able to do that, I would've chosen them over my work because that's number one to me. So, I could understand that very clearly from Ingrid. But at this point, Billy and Ingrid are empty nesters, and she’s saying, “OK, you worked hard. You've done all this. So, where am I in the equation?” And he's going to therapy for a year, but therapy isn't going into him. He's just sitting there to appease her. He doesn't believe in it. He doesn't think anything is wrong. And that's why she's fed up and thinks she has to scare him straight, pretty much. And at that point, she's really tired. She's tired of him just treating her like her wants and needs are not important. She doesn't want to be stuck for the rest of her life in a relationship where she's alone, in essence.

Right. Suddenly, they cannot find anything in common because they’ve grown apart.

Their interests have changed. But there's a deep love there, and their fight to find their way back to each other was a big part of the film's dynamic. And through the women in his life, Billy kind of wakes up and smells the coffee because he raised two incredibly strong, independent young women, and now when that comes back and bites him.

Yeah. He’s not happy when it’s turned on him.

As long as he can control it, he's OK. But the minute that - wait a minute - they have their own life… They want to do things their way. They don't want to follow the rules, the traditions that I feel he clings to. Maybe because he lost a lot of his culture when he had to leave and be here alone. So, there's a lot of different dynamics that run throughout it.

Speaking of some of those truths, Ingrid has an honesty that I found really compelling. It caused my wife and I to gasp a lot because we sometimes didn’t expect her to say and do what she does. It also contributes to a lot of the film’s humor, such as the scene at the dinner table. I feel like many of her lines will ring and work their way into the fabric of people who are either going through similar situations or know someone who is. Did you think about the impact of some of those lines on viewers? It really may surface thoughts that people weren’t expecting.

Absolutely. Both Andy and I thought about it a lot. I'm a songwriter. So, I have lived my life thinking about the impact of my words. I feel a responsibility. I feel that the media is mass meditation. And if you're a creator, the things that you are putting out there are getting into people's brains. So, hopefully, we want to participate in giving them ideas, catharsis like music has been for me, speaking those words that they can't find, or maybe just watching something with somebody, and it's an unspoken truth that they know between them.

But seeing it unfold in a funny way, and in a way that has a good resolution, it might be helpful. Andy and I thought about it a lot because we love the craft. We love what we do, and we feel blessed to be able to have this opportunity to tell our story in a big-budget film and have an IP that’s so iconic. So, yeah. Absolutely. We think about those things.

Lastly, I love the concept of fate in this film. Some things happen that the characters take as great signs to do something or not do something. How much have signs played a role in your career? Were there any great signs in your life that may have led to where you are now?

I can tell you this: I listen to the universe. Everything has to go through my mind because my senses are important. But if my five senses are at odds with my gut, I will go with my gut because it is a very, very valuable pool of information. And if you listen, you will get a lot of direction. Who knows if it's the universe or your loved ones who have passed on and are maybe in a dimension where they're trying to guide you. Some people might believe they're guardian angels. Some people might believe it's God talking to you. But I absolutely listen.

For example, we were once playing the Los Angeles street scene and opening for Stevie Wonder. It was earlier in the afternoon that we did our set, and I had a very uneasy feeling that entire day. I kept thinking of my grandmother, who had already passed. And, all of a sudden, in the middle of the set, [my husband and music partner] Emilio Estefan says, "No, let's do ‘Conga,’" which is usually our last song. I look at him, going, "What are you doing? We still have another half-hour to go." So, he cut the set short, we walked to the side of the stage, and at that moment, our son, who was in the audience with our niece, jumped up on the stage. He thought, "OK, they're done." He's playing with the percussion. And we looked, and the entire lighting rig was getting pulled out of the floor. They had set up a screen, and the company that did it did not do it correctly. They didn't put the holes for the wind to go through, and it acted like a sail. It was knocking down the entire lighting rig, which landed on the stage and crushed everything. What if we were still playing?

So, we listen to those things, Emilio and me. I remember that before that accident, I was crying in my shower at 3 in the morning, and Emilio would wake up and say, "What's wrong?" I go, "I know something is going to happen, but I don’t know to whom or when." And I remember we used to check the lighting rigs and everything incessantly. But some things are meant to be, and you have to go through them.

However, when the accident happened, I clung to the feeling I had every other time that everything was going to be OK. And even though my family thought, "Hey, she's delusional," I knew what I was feeling. I focused on that feeling instead of all the terrible stuff that was happening. So, yes, I absolutely listen to those things. Some people would call them a sign, but they're not a sign if you don't pay attention and you don't read them. I think they're there for our protection. Hopefully, everything lines up, your senses and gut. But I will choose gut over everything else.

Father of the Bride is now available to stream on HBO Max, and is available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.