1 dead, 1 hurt in York County SC fatal 2-vehicle crash, trooper says

One driver was killed and a second driver was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in South Carolina near York, troopers said.

The collision happened in York County around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Old Limestone Road and Meadow Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol .

The driver who was killed was heading west on Old Limestone Road when the vehicle was struck by the second car, Miller said.

The driver who was hurt was a Charlotte woman who was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital, Miller said.

The identity and residence of the person who died has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office .

The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatality is the eighth on York County roads in 2022, according to public safety statistics.