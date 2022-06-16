ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

1 dead, 1 hurt in York County SC fatal 2-vehicle crash, trooper says

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuGOx_0gCyBcaw00

One driver was killed and a second driver was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in South Carolina near York, troopers said.

The collision happened in York County around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Old Limestone Road and Meadow Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol .

The driver who was killed was heading west on Old Limestone Road when the vehicle was struck by the second car, Miller said.

The driver who was hurt was a Charlotte woman who was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital, Miller said.

The identity and residence of the person who died has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office .

The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner’s office.

The fatality is the eighth on York County roads in 2022, according to public safety statistics.

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Dead After Car Accident On US-521

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has died after they rear-ended a stopped car on U.S. Highway 521. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on June 19th, about thirteen miles north of the city of Lancaster. Cecilia Flores, 44, of Lancaster, was...
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
York County, SC
Accidents
County
York County, SC
State
South Carolina State
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim’s Name Released In Fatal York County Accident

YORK COUTNY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person they believe died in a fatal car crash on S.C. Highway 49. Willian Bradley, 68, of Gastonia, has been identified as the driver; however, official confirmation will require an autopsy. Officials say...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Miller
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man killed in Lancaster accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man died after striking another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster Coroner’s Office said Monday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Sunday on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Albert Walker was found suffering life-threatening injuries […]
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Fatal Accident In York County

YORK COUTNY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has died after their car crashed Friday night. This happened June 17th, around 4:45 p.m. on SC-49 near Campbell Road, about four miles north of the city of York, S.C. According to the SCHP, the driver...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One killed after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree in York Co.

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an SUV traveled off the roadway on Friday night in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2009 Toyota SUV was traveling north on SC-49 near Campbell Road when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Fatality#Traffic Accident#The S C Highway Patrol#Piedmont Medical Center
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in accident outside Clover

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Friday morning just outside Clover, troopers said. The driver of the 2005 Harley-Davidson made an improper turn on Highway 557 when a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcycle and truck were both going east on the highway at the time of the wreck.
CLOVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday morning in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. on SC-55 near SC-557, just outside Clover city limits. SCHP says that a GMC pickup...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting Leaves Conover Mother Dead, Daughter Injured

CONOVER, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a mother dead and her daughter in critical condition. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, deputies arrived at a home on 3rd Street NE in Conover, North Carolina for a breaking or entering call.
CONOVER, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
1K+
Followers
82
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy