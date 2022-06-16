Tohono O'odham Nation has wildlife reminder for local fire

The Tohono O'odham Nation is reminding the public of the impacts wildfires have on wildlife.

What do wildfires mean for wildlife?

The tribe is is pointing out local wildlife doesn't necessarily need our help dealing with wildfires.

"Wild animals have developed strategies to fly, run or bury themselves to escape from fires, the change in habitat and food resource will drive them to find safety," shared the Nation.

What does this mean for the Contreras Fire?

According to Tohono O'odham peoples, the community directly next to active flames may see an increase in wildlife activity.

This is due to the animals searching for safety and food alternatives.

Drivers traveling on Highway 86 between mileposts 140 and 126 may also see an increase.

How can you help?

The Tohono O'odham Nation recommends the following ways to help:



Do not feed the animals

This can create a dependence on humans for food security

Let the animals rest

Don't scare or shoo them away. Let them be as they temporarily seek refuge from flames

Keep pets safe

Leash them close to you, or don't let them outside at all

Drive more cautiously

Animal crossing tend to increase near active fire sites



If you find an injured wildlife animal, please contact the Tohono O'odham Nation Wildlife and Vegetation Office at (520) 383-1513.

