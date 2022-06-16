Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Fulton by NWS

On June 15th, 2022 several Franklin County townships and communities sprayed for adult mosquitoes in and around residential and recreational areas beginning around sunset. Some of the areas included are Frecon Road, Mickey Inn Lane, Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Star Avenue, Monroe Drive, Tyler Driver, Cornerstone Road and Roosevelt Drive in Greene Township; and Anthony Highway, Landfill Road, Fairway Drive East and Little Mountain Terrace in Guilford Township. High populations of adult nuisance mosquitoes have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.

