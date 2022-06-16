ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Storm damage in the Susquehanna Valley

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — News 8's storm team coverage continues with Jeremy Jenkins in Duncannon, Perry County, which was under a tornado warning from 8:21 to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. You can watch his full report above.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Mercersburg, PA
County
Fulton County, PA
abc27 News

Juniata County church catches fire during severe thunderstorm

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.(WHTM) — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Center Lutheran Church in Juniata County Thursday night as a severe thunderstorm took place. Upon arrival, they found the roof of the church near the bell tower on fire, plus, wires and debris were scattered around the scene. As of Thursday night, there […]
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Boil water notice issued in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to a main line break Saturday morning, some residents of Huntingdon County have been advised to boil their water. Walker Township Municipal Authority business office administrator Julie Johns said that repairs are being done but until then connections to Turkey Farm Road , Simon Fox Road and Orchard Road areas […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fallen trees, debris close Perry County roads

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Centre Township, Perry County remains closed as of 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night after a tree fell across wires. According to county dispatch, there is a closure along State Park Road. As of now, they are not sure when the road will reopen. Crews are on the […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Franklin County : Residential and Recreational Area Mosquito Spraying

On June 15th, 2022 several Franklin County townships and communities sprayed for adult mosquitoes in and around residential and recreational areas beginning around sunset. Some of the areas included are Frecon Road, Mickey Inn Lane, Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Star Avenue, Monroe Drive, Tyler Driver, Cornerstone Road and Roosevelt Drive in Greene Township; and Anthony Highway, Landfill Road, Fairway Drive East and Little Mountain Terrace in Guilford Township. High populations of adult nuisance mosquitoes have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorm#State College Pa#Mph
Daily Voice

Possible Fatal Crash Reported In Carroll County

A possible fatal crash was reported overnight in Carroll County. Unconfirmed reports say the incident occurred on the 2400 block of Manchester Road sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19. State police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

One injured from Route 11/15 crash in Perry County

NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident has disrupted traffic and injured one on a portion of Route 11/15 in Perry County. According to dispatchers, the road was closed for a time in southbound lanes just north of New Buffalo. 511PA showed there was a lane restriction in place.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle house fire in East Pennsboro Township

Crews were called to a house fire in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Adams Street, in East Pennsboro Township. The fire was concentrated to the rear of the home, according to fire officials. All of the residents got out safely.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
local21news.com

One killed in single vehicle crash in York County, authorities say

York County, PA — One person was killed following a crash early Sunday morning in York County. The York County Coroner says the single-vehicle accident happened just before 2:00 AM on the 4000 block of East Prospect Road in Windsor Township. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle lost...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Creek Road bridge replacement slated

The Creek Road bridge replacement project in Cumberland County has started, with the bridge slated to close next month. The bridge spans Cedar Run between Lisburn Road (Route 2031) and Carlisle Road (Route 2018) in Lower Allen Township. Temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Carlisle Road and Lisburn Road...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Cumberland County crash identified

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on PA 114 in Cumberland County Sunday night. According to Silver Spring Township Police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Hogestown Road/SR 114 for an accident involving a 2014 Chevy Silverado and a black 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire damages Cumberland County home

Dozens of firefighters fought a Sunday afternoon blaze that gutted an Enola home and displaced its residents. The two occupants were able to escape unharmed, but the fire caused extensive damage to the structure, according to John Bruetsch with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Injured in One-Vehicle Crash in Work Zone on Route 53

BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning on State Route 53 in a work zone. Police say the accident happened around 6:46 a.m., on Friday, June 17, on State Route 53 (Glen Hope Blvd.), in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, involving 51-year-old Joel T. Ross, of Altoona.
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy