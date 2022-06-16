Police spot shark near Pismo Beach pier

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While patrolling the area officers noticed a shark off the pier, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police say the 7-foot shark was spotted just off the pier Wednesday evening.

Photo provided by the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police say this is a good reminder to swimmers and surfers to be safe and aware out there in the open waters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.