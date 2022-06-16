Police spot shark near Pismo Beach pier
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While patrolling the area officers noticed a shark off the pier, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.
Police say the 7-foot shark was spotted just off the pier Wednesday evening.
Police say this is a good reminder to swimmers and surfers to be safe and aware out there in the open waters.
