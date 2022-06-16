ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Police spot shark near Pismo Beach pier

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  While patrolling the area officers noticed a shark off the pier, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police say the 7-foot shark was spotted just off the pier Wednesday evening.

Photo provided by the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police say this is a good reminder to swimmers and surfers to be safe and aware out there in the open waters.

Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Radio Station Owner Dies Paragliding

The owner of three local radio stations passed away last week in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight crashed on Wednesday, June 15, while paragliding in Ventura County. Knight founded Knight Broadcasting which owns country radio station KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, soft rock KSYV-FM in Solvang, and News/Talk KUHL in Santa Maria. He was one of the few independent radio station owners in the area.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the lowest cost

During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by a two cents to $6.61 a gallon as demand declined slightly, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.21.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

