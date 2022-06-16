ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Politics with Jeff Stein — Thu. Jun. 16, 2022

By Jeff Stein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up in Iowa in the 1970s, we’d look forward to the yearly all-school assemblies when the legendary Al Bell would come and tell stories of his most recent world trip. He and his wife would take a trip in the summer, then spend the next school year...

KXEL Morning News for Mon. Jun. 20, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
