Iowa State

Iowa Politics with Jeff Stein — Wed. Jun. 15, 2022

By Jeff Stein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t do Facebook myself, but I can cause things to be published on the KXEL Facebook page. I was a little concerned, therefore, when I got an email the other day saying one of my posts had been blocked due to violating...

KXEL Morning News for Mon. Jun. 20, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE

