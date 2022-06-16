Top 10 moments during the Walleye's 2022 playoff run

In reaching the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time in their last two playoff trips, the Toledo Walleye had plenty of memorable moments along the way.

The “second season” included a remarkable comeback, a crazy bounce, and great individual efforts.

The Walleye went 13-8 with three of the losses coming in overtime. The Walleye defeated Cincinnati, Wheeling, and Utah to reach the championship round, before falling to the Florida Everblades in the Finals.

The run stretched over 51 days with trips to the mountains and down to the Sunshine State.

Here's a look at the top 10 top moments during the playoff run.

10. Game 2 vs. Utah

After the Grizzlies had taken a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals, the Walleye evened it up with a full-team effort in a clutch 5-2 win. Toledo dominated much of the play before a raucous, sellout crowd of 8,600 at the Huntington Center. The Walleye finished with a 40-25 edge in shots on goal as 12 Toledo players had at least one point.

“We were relentless,” forward Mitchell Heard said afterward. “We got timely goals from everybody. We were pulling the rope in the right direction as a unit.”

9. Setting the tone vs. Wheeling

The Walleye set the tone for the Central Division finals with a three-goal first period and never let up in recording a dominating 5-1 victory over the Nailers on May 6. Toledo scored on three of its first six shots before a capacity crowd of 8,008 at the Huntington Center.

Forward Patrick Curry scored two goals, while Brandon Hawkins and defensemen Gordi Myer and Martenet also scored. Christopoulos made 23 saves on 24 shots.

“We wanted to set the tone and play our game from the beginning,” Curry said afterward.

8. Series clincher at Utah

The Walleye advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time with a convincing 5-1 win over the Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Brandon Hawkins and TJ Hensick, the team's leading scorers throughout the postseason, each scored goals in the first two periods before a crowd of 6,663 at the Maverik Center.

Brett Boeing added a clutch insurance goal with just under 14 minutes left in regulation, and Marcus Vela put the game away with a goal with less than six minutes remaining. Christopoulos finished with 32 saves.

“We know how much hockey means to this city and fans,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said afterward. “The character in that room is unbelievable. That's what makes it so special.”

7. The bounce in Game 1 vs. Cincinnati

After the 2020 postseason was canceled and the 2020-21 season also was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, playoff hockey finally returned to the Huntington Center.

The Walleye opened the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs on April 22 with a thrilling 3-2 victory in overtime over Cincinnati as Albert tallied a hat trick in unreal fashion.

Albert scored the game-winner on a bizarre goal with 5:06 left in OT in Game 1 of the Central Division semifinals. Albert’s shot hit the glass behind the Cyclones' net and deflected it off the back of goalie Michael Houser.

“Crazy,” Albert said after the game. “I was just trying to send in the puck to create some offense. I was just as surprised as anyone.”

6. Hensick hat trick

Hensick tallied his first pro hat trick after playing in more than 965 games. The trio of goals vaulted Toledo to a pivotal 5-4 playoff win over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena, as the Walleye seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the Central Division finals.

Hensick last recorded a hat trick in 2006-07 when he was a senior at the University of Michigan.

“It came at a good time, right?” Hensick said following the game. “The boys were excited. It's a good memory, for sure, but the biggest thing is getting the win.”

5. Game 3 win in Florida

The Walleye rediscovered their offensive prowess, and Christopoulos stood tall in goal, as they won their first game of the Kelly Cup Finals on June 8.

Toledo got back into the series with a 4-1 win over the Florida Everblades. Albert and Hawkins staked Toledo to a 2-0 lead after one period before a crowd of 6,149 at Hertz Arena. Vela then added a shorthanded goal late in the second period.

“We kept our heads and played our game,” Watson said after the game.

Christopoulos, who was making his 19th consecutive start of the playoffs, finished with 32 saves.

“Your whole hockey career, you play for the playoffs,” Christopoulos said. “I personally love them. Everyone takes their games up another notch. I love the intensity and the battle of it. It was a big one.”

4. Completing the sweep in Wheeling

Toledo finished an impressive sweep as they rolled past Wheeling 3-1. It was the second four-game playoff sweep in franchise history, joining a brooming of Indy in the first round of the 2017-18 postseason.

Albert, Marcus Vela, and Patrick Curry scored for the Walleye. Christopoulos won his sixth consecutive game, finishing with 22 saves on 23 shots.

“It's all coming together,” Christopoulos said. “These guys make it pretty easy to play back there. We have a pretty solid team.”

3. Game 7 win over Cincinnati

Hawkins notched three goals with two coming in crucial situations to extend his team's season in a must-win Game 7 on May 3.

The Hawkins hat trick propelled the Walleye to a 4-2 victory over the Cyclones, helping Toledo overcome a 3-2 series deficit. Hawkins scored the first two goals in the first to settle his team into the decisive game of the Central Division semifinals and then scored a crucial insurance goal as 8,600 fans packed into the Huntington Center.

Christopoulos finished with 26 saves to secure the victory.

“It's special,” Watson said. “We're happy we're moving on.”

2. Game 6 win over Cincinnati

One night before, the Walleye kept their playoff run alive with their most complete effort before a record crowd of 8,592 at the Huntington Center on April 30.

The Walleye peppered Cincinnati with 44 shots and shut out the Cyclones 3-0 in a must-win Game 6 of the Central Division semifinals. The Walleye finally solved goaltender Houser, who had put them on the brink of elimination with a 42-save shutout in Game 5.

“Unbelievable,” Watson said of the atmosphere. “I'm kind of speechless, to be honest. We've seen some big moments in this building. But the crowd showed up, and our guys felt it.”

Albert scored in the first, Brett McKenzie scored a big insurance goal with 10:18 left in regulation, and Hensick padded the lead.

“That was nuts,” said Christopoulos, who only needed to make 18 stops. “I've never been a part of anything like that in my life.”

1. Comeback for the ages in Utah

In Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, the team authored perhaps the greatest comeback in the organization's history.

The Walleye recovered from an early 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 road win in overtime. Toledo seized a 3-1 lead in the series with the resurgence capped by the game-winning goal from defenseman Chris Martenet.

Albert, Blake Hillman, Curry, and McKenzie also scored.

“That was the biggest comeback I've ever been a part of,” said McKenzie, who tied it in the waning moments of regulation. “We all knew we could do it.”

Watson said his team showed unbelievable character.

“It takes special people inside the locker room,” he said. “When we build our team that is what we look for — guys that have been through things like this.”