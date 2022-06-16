Outdoors: Abundance of undersized walleye a blessing disguised as a nuisance

Many a walleye fisherman from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and the Dakotas will make the same assessment when pressed for their opinion on the status of Lake Erie's contingent of walleye hunters.

“These people are spoiled rotten,” they will tell you, with a smile and a shrug.

These distant observers are indicating that they are indeed envious of the good fortune Ohio and Michigan-based walleye anglers have, and they consider the resident fishermen just might be less than fully appreciative of the resource at their doorstep.

In terms of catch rates, average size, trophy-class fish, and the overall abundance of the species, western Lake Erie is walleye heaven. On the world's walleye ledger, there are more fish and more bigger fish swimming around in the waters off Luna Pier, Monroe, Toledo, Port Clinton, Huron, Lorain and the surrounding habitat than anywhere else on the planet.

But sometimes those in the region's fishing fleet get rankled by the preponderance of youth in the Lake Erie walleye ranks, and the willingness of those under-sized fish to slam a bait that could be half their size. These abundant and rambunctious adolescents can really get in the way of a meat-eater's fishing plan.

Some anglers lament the fact their recent trolling efforts in Lake Erie's Western Basin might produce 40 or more hook-ups, but the majority of those fish were what fishermen call “shorts” or fish that check in below the 15-inch minimum legal length. Both Ohio and Michigan use the 15-inch measuring stick — anything under that size must be released immediately.

Those same anglers are well aware that Lake Erie's adult walleye have produced some prodigious hatch classes in recent years, so there should be an expectation that small fish are out there in numbers. Since many of those walleye were hatched on and around the reefs of western Lake Erie, it follows that they very likely could still be in the same general area and thus will encounter those tempting-looking baits trolled through the water.

“We don't have tagging/movement data for fish that young, but my assumption is that yearlings (most of the fish under 12 inches) are likely in the basin that they were hatched in, but not necessarily ‘near’ their hatch site,” said Travis Hartman, the Lake Erie Fisheries Program Administrator for the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Many anglers who encounter these “shorts” wonder why a fish that is just 11 or 12 inches long would strike a Bandit bait that is about five inches in length. Hartman said the walleye, a predator with a mouth lined with teeth, might just need to learn that it has to be more selective with the size of its prey.

“I think it is simply a reaction strike without the fish being aware that what it’s hitting is that large,” he said. “There could be a 'learning' component, in the regard that a young fish is still testing its abilities.”

To put the aggressive feeding habits and the dramatic growth curve of these young walleye in perspective, Hartman said that the walleye hatched in the spring of 2020 are now 14 to 17 inches in length, putting some of them in the too small to keep class. The 2020 hatch was the eighth-largest on record, meaning there are plenty of those young fish in the system.

“We’ve seen two-year-olds as large as 17 inches in April, but most are near or under 15 inches,” Hartman said, adding that the 2021 walleye hatch – the largest hatch class ever sampled by the group of agencies that monitor the Lake Erie walleye population via trawling data — is composed of fish that are currently eight to 12 inches in length.

So the undersized walleye are out there and their numbers are significant, meaning anglers are likely to encounter them when fishing the western end of the lake. Hartman recommends an increase in trolling speed to reduce the number of “shorts” on the hooks.

“Ideally, if you find an area with fewer of them and then go fast if you’re trolling, it decreases the number of short fish that you have to release,” he said. And a proper release is essential in order to give that smaller fish a chance to survive and become next year's keeper.

The best-case scenario for a safe release of undersized fish is to bring the fish to the side of the boat and use a pair of needle-nose pliers to grab the hook and shake the fish loose without touching the young walleye, Hartman said.

If they are hooked in a manner that makes that method impossible, the fish should be netted, handled as gently as possible with wet hands, and then released as quickly as possible by holding the net near the water and flipping it to release them.