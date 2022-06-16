ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former fraternity members sentenced in BGSU hazing-related death

By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
BOWLING GREEN — Five out of eight co-defendants were sentenced Thursday in Wood County Common Pleas Court for the hazing-related death of a Bowling Green State University student in March, 2021.

Each of the five were ordered to serve 28 days on house arrest, with some receiving additional jail sentences for their roles in causing the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old Pi Kappa Alpha pledge who died of alcohol poisoning after being hazed and coerced into drinking an entire liter of alcohol at an off-campus fraternity initiation event known as “Big-Little” night.

“Someone died and he was my son. His name was Stone. I can promise you he never set off to go to college and not come home. He had a bright future ahead of him and it was taken from him and all of us in a matter of hours,” Mr. Foltz’s mother, Shari Foltz said.

Mr. Foltz’s father, Cory Foltz, asked that Judge Joel Kuhlman sentence the young men to the maximum allowed under Ohio law.

First up Thursday morning, former Pike president Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland Heights, was ordered to serve 21 days in the Wood County jail after he pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, obstructing official business, eight counts of hazing, and seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Like several of the defendants sentenced Thursday, Dunson testified against two of his co-defendants — Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, and Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio — during a two-week trial that saw them both acquitted of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Krinn, who was Mr. Foltz’s “big” at the BGSU chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, was also acquitted of felonious assault, but found guilty of obstructing official business, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Mr. Henricksen, the fraternity’s new pledge educator at the time, was also acquitted of tampering with evidence, but was found guilty of eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Krinn and Mr. Henricksen will be sentenced on July 8 and July 29 respectively.

Following his release from jail, Dunson will begin to serve his 28 days on house arrest and three years of probation. As a condition of his parole, he must finish his college degree, Judge Kuhlman said.

Dunson currently works as a personal trainer in Tiffin, Ohio.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about how I could have put a stop to this and Stone Foltz would be here if I did. And that’s one thing that’s going remain with me every day for the rest of my life,” Dunson said, becoming emotional as he addressed the court.

“I’m going to do the best I can do to prevent this stuff from happening again,” Dunson added, through tears.

Judge Kuhlman admonished the “other adults” who knew what was going on at Bowling Green State University and allowed it to continue. He also examined the responsibility any given participant or bystander has to play in perpetuating a culture where hazing proliferates.

“You’re in a terribly uncomfortable position, obviously, but I think it’s fair to say that we should all feel a little uncomfortable,” Judge Kuhlman said to Dunson.

“I have thought a number of times that could be me. I could be standing right where you are. Could have been. I could have been Stone Foltz. And I have little kids,” the judge continued through tears. “I don’t think I’m unique in that thought and  although I can say I could have been where you are, I can also say that I, in no way, want to be in the position of Mr. and Mrs. Foltz.”

Wood County prosecutor Paul Dobson said Mr. Foltz’s death was completely preventable by the defendants.

“Here you have these five people, five men today, mostly strong students, some with honors, pretty much no criminal records, good families. They certainly never expected themselves to be here, never expected somebody to die. And they pled and they testified against their fraternity members. Against that, what do you have? Well you have Stone Foltz, another man who just wanted to be accepted by this group, wanted to have what they had and knew they they had the key. Perhaps he wasn’t as wise as we would have wanted him to be, but he was a good man,” Mr. Dobson said.

The prosecutor continued that he hopes this case causes even just one Greek leader to consider breaking a “dangerous, painful, perhaps deadly tradition.”

“We will not stop hazing with what we do today. To think otherwise, would be foolish, but because of what’s occurred up to now, and perhaps because of what we do today, maybe somebody ... realizes that the stakes are so high on both sides, what they stand to lose, what somebody else’s family stands to lose, and maybe some Greek leader at a university stands up and says, ‘That’s too much, I’m not going to jail for this,’” the prosecutor continued.

Judge Kuhlman additionally sentenced Jarrett Prizel, 20, of Olean, N.Y., to serve 28 days in the Wood County jail after the former Pike “Big” pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and hazing. His sentence was stayed until July 18 so that he can complete the majority of the online classes he’s currently taking through Auburn University in Alabama.

Prizel said he intends to attend classes in person at Auburn in the fall. Judge Kuhlman agreed to accommodate those plans during his 28-day house arrest.

Like Dunson, Prizel will be required to finish his college degree as a part of his probation.

Also sentenced Thursday were Niall Sweeney, 22, of Erie, Pa., two weeks in the Wood County jail and two years probation for tampering with evidence and hazing; Benjamin Boyers, 22, of Sylvania, two years probation for reckless homicide, obstructing justice, and hazing; and Aaron Lehane, 22, of Loveland, Ohio, two years probation for obstructing justice, obstructing official business, and eight counts of hazing.

In addition to 28 days of house arrest, all of the defendants sentenced Thursday were ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Judge Kuhlman said the court will offer 10 hours of credit for any anti-hazing related activities they complete.

Canyon Caldwell, 22, of Dublin, Ohio, will be sentenced on June 24 for obstructing justice and eight counts of hazing.

In a written statement, Mr. Foltz’s parents said they intent to take all of the steps required to ensure that Ohio universities actively enforce their hazing policies and are held responsible when they fail to do so.

“I forgive but I will never forget,” Mrs. Foltz said before Judge Kuhlman. “As the days, months, and years go on, we will never forget. The hole in our hearts will never go away and will be the constant reminder of what we are missing. I forgive, but I also believe there should be accountability. If there is no accountability, then unfortunately you will see us here in this courtroom once again, holding the hands of the family who’s the next victim of hazing.”

