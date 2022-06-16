ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Anthony Wayne tennis star Black excited to compete in Big 12 at Cincinnati

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VYpi_0gCy53aJ00

The University of Cincinnati’s entrance into the Big 12 Conference isn’t only impacting the school’s football fortunes.

The women’s tennis team is also primed for the spotlight.

Anthony Wayne’s Lilly Black is the second five-star recruit to commit in the class of 2023, and more help could be on the way.

“I loved the campus,” said Black, who is entering her senior year of high school. “In 2023, they’re going into the Power Five joining the Big 12. Their team is pretty strong. One of my really good friends just committed. She’s a five-star. There’s another girl from Texas who’s also a five-star that’s probably going to commit. The coach is amazing. Assistant coach is amazing. I just love everything about the place.”

In the past two seasons, Black has finished runner-up and third at the state tournament, respectively. She was third as a sophomore in 2020, falling in the semifinals in three sets to Mason’s Shyla Aggarwal, a Yale commitment, before defeating Tess Bucher of North Canton Hoover in straight sets in the third-place match.

Last season, Black lost to Aggarwal, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, in the Division I state championship match.

As a freshman, Black, then a student at Notre Dame Academy, reached the state quarterfinals.

“She’s definitely the best player in northwest Ohio in the past five years, possibly even longer,” Anthony Wayne coach Jim Sutto said. “She has no weakness. She hits hard and hits it with such spin that it’s deceivingly hard. Her opponents are hitting it late and playing catch up. She has no flaws. Forehands and backhands, she hits for winners. She’s great when she comes to the net. There’s not one weakness.”

TennisRecruiting.net rates Black as a five-star recruit, the No. 33 overall recruit in the class of 2023, and third in Ohio.

She picked the Bearcats over Ohio State, Kentucky, and Indiana.

“It was fun touring different campuses and seeing different teams,” Black said. “But it was good settling on something and having it figured out before your senior year. It was an honor and really exciting to see everything, but it was also a big responsibility. It was stressful.”

Black, whose grandfather was a dentist, is undecided on her course study, but thinks she might follow in his footsteps.

Eric Toth (89-73) is the second-winningest coach in Cincinnati women’s tennis history. The 2016-17 (17-7) and 2021-22 (16-7) Bearcats had the second- and third-most wins in 48 years of UC women’s tennis.

The UC Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center, located in the heart of campus, opened in May, 2006. The Western Athletic Club, a 79,000-square-foot space with nine indoor courts, is seven miles from campus.

The summer is packed with tournaments for Black, who will partner with fellow five-star and Cincinnati commit Gabby Gunther in some doubles events. One of the biggest tournaments in the Midwest is in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Black will compete in a national tournament in San Diego.

The chances of Black ending her high school career at the state tournament are high. Sutto believes it’s just as likely that she’ll start in UC’s top six from Day 1 in college.

“I hope to be in the top six,” Black said, “if I work hard.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident

PARKER, Fla. (WXIX) - Police found the body of a Cincinnati native after a rafting accident in Florida on June 15. Quion Brown, 23, was with two other individuals when he drowned in Martin Lake, officials said. According to Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto, the raft capsized and all three went under water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to open first Greater Cincinnati location

NORWOOD, Ohio — Cincinnati is getting a sweet new treat next year. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, an artesian ice cream company based in Columbus, will open its first Cincinnati scoop shop at Factory 52, a 20-acre redevelopment on the former site of the US Paying Card factory in Norwood, PLK Communities announced on Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Grand Rapids, OH
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mason, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cincinnati neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cincinnati in 2022 is 1,764,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that Charles Manson was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934. Or that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, taught aeronautical engineering at the University of Cincinnati for eight years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
Fox 19

Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was struck by a train at the train depot this afternoon in Hamilton. The victim was air lifted out and taken to the hospital, according to Butler County Dispatch. As of now, police are still investigating the scene. We will update this developing story...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#The Big 12 Conference#Lilly Black#Yale#North Canton Hoover#Division#Notre Dame Academy
dayton.com

Oxford man wins History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

When Bill Pyles had to undergo spinal surgery after suffering two broken vertebrae, he couldn’t do much during recovery, so he binge-watched television. More specifically, he watched “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel show where bladesmiths compete in elimination challenges until one remains as the Forged in Fire champion. The Oxford resident was hooked, and after a few episodes, Pyles thought, “I could do that!”
OXFORD, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

New Book Includes Never-Before-Seen Images of Doris Day's Childhood in Cincinnati

A century is a long time for a pop-culture icon to stay in the public’s consciousness. Two new releases are trying to ensure that it happens for a local legend. Doris Day often is cited as the most important Cincinnatian ever to become an arts performer. Born on April 3, 1922 — 100 years ago — as Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff, she had huge, ongoing success as a singer with the jazzy big bands of the 1940s and then as a solo pop vocalist.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Father of eight celebrates first Father's Day out of prison

CINCINNATI — A father of eight who was behind bars is finally getting to celebrate father’s day with his kids this year. Just going in the closet to get a t-shirt brings Charles Boston to tears. The shirt shows the pictures of his son and daughters with the words 'proud father of eight' on it. The shirt was his Father's Day gift from them.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Milford ice cream shop to close after being open for a year

MILFORD, Ohio — A local ice cream shop announced on Friday that it would be closing its doors. KraZee Shakes located at 714 Lila Ave. in Milford, Ohio, announced on Facebook that due to "unforeseen circumstances" the business would be closing its doors indefinitely. The post read: "We are...
MILFORD, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

26 of Cincinnati's Greatest Hidden Gem Restaurants You've Got to Try

While there are tons of hip new restaurants CityBeat covers, some of the best restaurants in Cincinnati are unsung heroes. They may not get tons of media attention, but these local neighborhood favorites really show what the Queen City has to offer. You won't want to miss these. 6 W....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police arrest man following bank theft

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says a man has been taken into custody following a bank robbery inside a Kroger. Police say on Sunday just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Kroger in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road for a report of a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank inside of the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy