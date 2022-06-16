Anthony Wayne tennis star Black excited to compete in Big 12 at Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati’s entrance into the Big 12 Conference isn’t only impacting the school’s football fortunes.

The women’s tennis team is also primed for the spotlight.

Anthony Wayne’s Lilly Black is the second five-star recruit to commit in the class of 2023, and more help could be on the way.

“I loved the campus,” said Black, who is entering her senior year of high school. “In 2023, they’re going into the Power Five joining the Big 12. Their team is pretty strong. One of my really good friends just committed. She’s a five-star. There’s another girl from Texas who’s also a five-star that’s probably going to commit. The coach is amazing. Assistant coach is amazing. I just love everything about the place.”

In the past two seasons, Black has finished runner-up and third at the state tournament, respectively. She was third as a sophomore in 2020, falling in the semifinals in three sets to Mason’s Shyla Aggarwal, a Yale commitment, before defeating Tess Bucher of North Canton Hoover in straight sets in the third-place match.

Last season, Black lost to Aggarwal, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, in the Division I state championship match.

As a freshman, Black, then a student at Notre Dame Academy, reached the state quarterfinals.

“She’s definitely the best player in northwest Ohio in the past five years, possibly even longer,” Anthony Wayne coach Jim Sutto said. “She has no weakness. She hits hard and hits it with such spin that it’s deceivingly hard. Her opponents are hitting it late and playing catch up. She has no flaws. Forehands and backhands, she hits for winners. She’s great when she comes to the net. There’s not one weakness.”

TennisRecruiting.net rates Black as a five-star recruit, the No. 33 overall recruit in the class of 2023, and third in Ohio.

She picked the Bearcats over Ohio State, Kentucky, and Indiana.

“It was fun touring different campuses and seeing different teams,” Black said. “But it was good settling on something and having it figured out before your senior year. It was an honor and really exciting to see everything, but it was also a big responsibility. It was stressful.”

Black, whose grandfather was a dentist, is undecided on her course study, but thinks she might follow in his footsteps.

Eric Toth (89-73) is the second-winningest coach in Cincinnati women’s tennis history. The 2016-17 (17-7) and 2021-22 (16-7) Bearcats had the second- and third-most wins in 48 years of UC women’s tennis.

The UC Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center, located in the heart of campus, opened in May, 2006. The Western Athletic Club, a 79,000-square-foot space with nine indoor courts, is seven miles from campus.

The summer is packed with tournaments for Black, who will partner with fellow five-star and Cincinnati commit Gabby Gunther in some doubles events. One of the biggest tournaments in the Midwest is in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Black will compete in a national tournament in San Diego.

The chances of Black ending her high school career at the state tournament are high. Sutto believes it’s just as likely that she’ll start in UC’s top six from Day 1 in college.

“I hope to be in the top six,” Black said, “if I work hard.”