Portland unveils Pride crosswalks ahead of parade

PORTLAND, Maine — Plans to open a temporary shelter in Portland to house hundreds of people living in hotels have fallen through. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said Friday said the site they had chosen will not work because it would be subject to requirements under the new Green New Deal ordinance. She said that ordinance would have prevented them from being able to open the shelter in the timeframe needed. In fact, she said it would have added at least six months to the time needed to make renovations at a dramatically higher cost.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO