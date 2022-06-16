ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Portland unveils Pride crosswalks ahead of parade

By WGME
WPFO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) – Portland has unveiled a new show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. The equality community center teamed up...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 15

J Wales
4d ago

….these are city workers doing something that benefits 5% ,at most ,of the population…..Mayor and City Council should be ashamed…..

Reply(3)
14
justjacque
3d ago

Call it what it is Gender dysphoria this disease shouldn’t be celebrated its a mental disorder. With many underlying disorders involved.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Community heartbroken by death of 'selfless' Portland man

PORTLAND (WGME) – A community is heartbroken as they mourn the loss of 40-year-old Truc Huynh. He drowned Saturday afternoon while fishing in the East Outlet of Kennebec River. Huynh and a friend were on a raft, which wardens say overturned, throwing both men into the water. Huynh's friend,...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Portland celebrates first Pride parade in three years

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Pride parade returned on Saturday for the first time since 2019. The parade began at Monument Square and ran through Congress Street before turning on High Street towards Deering Oaks Park, where the Pride festival took place. The parade’s grand marshals were City Councilor...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Pride Parade in Portland is back

Portland's Pride Parade was back Saturday after not running since before the pandemic. The hour long event drew hundreds of participants and spectators on Congress Street. The Portland Pride Festival followed the parade in Deering Oaks Park.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

A ‘Nuclear Circus’ is Coming to Cumberland, Maine This Summer

After the Kora Shrine Circus announced that they would not be holding any shows in Maine in 2022 or for the foreseeable future, many people were left disappointed. The circus still maintained a level of popularity in the Pine Tree State, with generations of people enjoying a showcase of animals and performers. While the Kora Shrine Circus may be a no-go, there will a different circus coming to Cumberland, Maine this summer with promises of family fun and plenty of questions surrounding it.
CUMBERLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Society
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
City
Casco, ME
Portland, ME
Government
WMTW

Maine Blues Festival brings local musicians to center stage

LISBON, Maine — The Maine Blues Festival has returned in Lisbon Falls, running through June 19. Several venues are hosting dozens of performances to showcase local talent as best as possible throughout the weekend. Organizers say their first priority is offering as much high-visibility performance opportunities for Maine-based blues...
LISBON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Avesta opens $15.3M Deering Place affordable housing development in Portland

Nonprofit housing developer Avesta Housing this week officially open the doors to Deering Place, a new 75-unit, $15.3 million, affordable housing complex in downtown Portland. Deering Place, which also includes some market-rate units, consists of three apartment buildings on adjacent lots in Portland’s Parkside neighborhood: 63 Deering St., a new building; 61 Deering St., a renovated apartment building; and 510 Cumberland Ave., an adaptive reuse of an existing building with a new addition and enclosed parking.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

New thrift store provides designated support for transgender Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Safe Combinations, a new thrift store that just opened in Portland, has a mission to create a safe space for individuals who are transitioning. “Anybody that has gone through a transition process knows how hard it is to go shopping in just a general public area. We really want to make an environment where people can explore and find the clothes they need to feel good about themselves without feeling judged or in an uncomfortable situation," said Kai Cardinal of Safe Combinations.
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

What does Juneteenth mean?

The Brunswick School District’s DEI Committee is inviting all community members to its Juneteenth Event; ‘What Does Juneteenth Mean?’, on June 19th 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., near the Gazebo at the Lower Mall in Brunswick. The event looks to take a commemorative Holiday as an opportunity to educate community members as part of the mission of Brunswick Schools, and also celebrate this date as a call to freedom for Black and Brown people across the country.
BRUNSWICK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Pride Parade#Crosswalks#Transgender#Aids#Racism#Congress Streets
kolomkobir.com

When trolleys came to town . . . they were pulled by horses

For generations, anybody wanting to get around within Lewiston or Auburn had two choices: they could walk or they could get a horse. The luckiest and richest folks could also add a buggy or cart for their horse to pull. Roads in the 19th century were often a little more...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Portland man drowns in Kennebec River

SAPLING TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. Maine Game Wardens tell us 40-year-old Truc Huynh was fishing on a raft with a friend Saturday morning. Rapids overturned the raft around noon. Officials say Huynh, who...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mainepublic.org

At 'sit-out' in Portland, advocates mark longest day of the year for Maine's unhoused

With a shortage of affordable housing in Maine, the risk of being unsheltered is higher than ever. MaineHousing's Point in Time Survey for 2022 reported a nearly 100% increase in the number of unhoused people in Maine since last year, though this year's number also accounts for those in transitional housing and recipients of federal pandemic rent relief.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Plans for a temporary emergency shelter in Portland have fallen through

PORTLAND, Maine — Plans to open a temporary shelter in Portland to house hundreds of people living in hotels have fallen through. City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said Friday said the site they had chosen will not work because it would be subject to requirements under the new Green New Deal ordinance. She said that ordinance would have prevented them from being able to open the shelter in the timeframe needed. In fact, she said it would have added at least six months to the time needed to make renovations at a dramatically higher cost.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Events in Maine on the 18th and 19th of June

Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Portland man drowns in East Outlet Of Moosehead Lake

SAPLING TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday, June 18 in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend during the morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The pair were in a fishing raft, and around noontime decided to move to a new location to fish on the river. They descended down through some whitewater rapids, which overturned the boat and threw the two men into the water.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Live + Work in Maine Open kicks off in Falmouth

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Live + Work in Maine Open kicked off Monday at the Falmouth Country Club. The open, which is part of the PGA Tour's Korn Ferry Tour, will be held Monday through Sunday and raises money for The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. Organizers say 156 players from...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Portland man drowns after raft overturns on Moosehead Lake

Sapling Township (WGME) -- A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend Saturday morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The two were fishing in a raft and around noontime...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

With former Brunswick Landing leader aboard, Loring Commerce Centre is ready for take-off

Courtesy / Loring Development Authority, SHL Enterprise Solutions Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone is the focus of a new, two-year business development and marketing push. The former executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority — who led the transformation of Brunswick’s shuttered naval air station into a thriving business community — has been tapped to lead a new business development and marketing initiative at Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone.
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy