Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. President Biden says he may move to suspend federal taxes on gasoline by the end of this week. That would save drivers as much as 18 cents per gallon as the price for unleaded in Southeast Michigan continues to hover above $5 per gallon. Biden says his staff will meet with oil companies this week to discuss high gas prices. He says the companies are making excessive profits while people are hurting from costs at the pump and rising inflation. The average price for a gallon of gas in Metro Detroit is $5.26.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO