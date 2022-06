ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A juvenile was caught attempting to break into a vehicle around 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Zachary Police Department. Zachary police say that the officers arrested the juvenile and recovered stolen property. Police ask residents who live on or near Magnolia Avenue and Cedar Street to check their cars. If a burglary has taken place, the police say to call 911.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO