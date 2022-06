STILLWATER – It would be great if things always worked out for the best. I might have a better belief and side along with so many on college football recruiting rankings if more of these players lived up their star totals. Fortunately, many of them don’t and way more of them play above their star totals. This way it allows me to continue to label the process and the work of so many less than qualified to do the ranking as a joke.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO