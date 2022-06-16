ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Active Shooter In Midland Is A Hoax

By Gwen
B93
B93
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tell a phone, tell a graph, tell a friend. Word spread rapidly this morning about an active shooter in Midland after reports of multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles were on the scene in Midland County. There were reports of an active shooter or someone barricaded, and/or a hostage situation. Apparently...

b93.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

UPDATE: One dead in accident on the 3000 block of Front Street

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has died in an accident Sunday evening. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at around 5:45 pm, Midland Police Department and EMS personnel were called to the 3000 block of W Front about a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Ford Ranger in...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department is investigating a homicide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where...
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police identify drivers in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person. Police and fire crews responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy Street at around 5:42 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Investigators found Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on Murphy...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Midland County, TX
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Police arrest woman, 37, for Murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green Avenue at approximately 6:20 P.M., according to a press release. The male victim was inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken […]
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews ISD teacher, 25, killed in crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Stephanie Stokes, 25, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midland County on Thursday, the Department of Public Safety said in a press release. The crash happened on the 7500 block of Highway 80 at 3:40 P.M. DPS said two vehicles were involved: a 2022 International truck tractor and a […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after hit and run incident in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal hit and run crash on June 18. 31-year-old David Keohavong was killed in the incident on Loop 338. The initial investigation revealed that Keohavong was intoxicated in the middle of Loop 338 when an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound and struck Keohavong. The vehicle immediately fled the scene.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Active Shooter
Newswest9.com

Fatal accident on Front Street between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey Street

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: Front Street reopened around 11:00 p.m. on June 19 after it was previously closed due to a fatal accident. ------------------------------------------------------------- Midland Police Department are working an accident near the 2900 block of Front St. The roadway is closed between Bankhead Highway and McGarvey St. City...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash on Front St in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on Front St. in Midland. The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal accident in Pecos County on June 14 at 9:55 a.m. 22-year-old Celeste Adrianzen-Calderon of Fort Stockton was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Adrianzen-Calderon was traveling northbound on US 385 when she failed to...
PECOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs7.com

UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 4:14 PM: The caller has been identified as Lawerence Holley,72. UPDATE 11:49 AM: Per Midland County, around 9:58 AM, a call was received reporting a kidnapping and shots fired. Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies responded to the scene...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that happened around 3:40 pm yesterday afternoon on Hwy 80, 2.6 miles west of Midland. According to troopers, an International truck tractor was stopped on Hwy 80 blocking both westbound lanes, trying to turn into the eastbound […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

What is ‘swatting’? Questions arise after hoax 911 call

(KMID/KPEJ)- On Thursday morning, rumors began swirling around social media reports of an active shooter situation when a large police presence was spotted near Highway 349 and CR 320, just south of Midland. According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, that law enforcement response was prompted by a false 911 call of a reported kidnapping […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes another DWI arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car. 23-year-old Antonio Guzman has been charged with drunk driving. According to an affidavit, on June 16, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw Guzman driving “recklessly” near 42nd Street and Grandview Avenue. According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Kent Kwik theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify three theft suspects. According to a Facebook post, on May 4, the trio pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from a Kent Kwik at 4117 Andrews Highway.  If you recognize any of the suspects, please call Detective Hughes at […]
B93

Need Your Prescription Filled In Midland? Better Hurry!

Here in the Permian Basin, we're used to long lines. At the gas station, the fast-food restaurant, the grocery store, the oil change place, everywhere. Doesn't matter if you're going to the car wash with the car or out to eat with the family at a great place-you're going to have to wait. The same thing has been the case when it comes to turning in prescriptions and having them filled, no matter what Pharmacy you use. And you think to yourself "Well, instead of going inside and standing in line at the counter-I'll use the drive-thru". Only to discover there are ten cars ahead of you there as well.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Outrageous Reviews Of The Midland Police Department

Reviews. You see them all the time. Sometimes you leave one yourself if you've had a bad experience and want the world to know, or you've had an amazing experience and you're excited to tell everyone you can about it. Usually, for most of us, it's about a restaurant, a concert or show, a movie... And when we take the time to write a review and give the public our take, we want the reader to feel how WE felt at the time we experienced whatever it is we're writing about. That's the mission at hand, right? We either want the reader to go out and experience the amazing time or thing for themselves, or we want them to stay away and save themselves the headache or bad time if it's not worth it. Otherwise, why write one, right?
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen arrested in connection with series of car burglaries

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested earlier this week after police said he was caught with a stolen gun that went missing during a series of car burglaries in May. Izek Zarate, 17, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 17, a man called 911 […]
MIDLAND, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy