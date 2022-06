Outside linebacker Bud Dupree's confidence is at an all-time high heading into his second year as a Titan, and he's ready to take his gameplay up a notch. "My confidence is at a different level (now). And that's what it takes to play the game -- having confidence can help take things to a different level," Dupree said after minicamp this week, via the team's website.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO