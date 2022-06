ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of a driver possibly in distress led to a drug arrest in Rochester. On Saturday around 9:48 pm, Rochester police say they got a report of a slumped over driver near 19th Street NW and W Circle Drive. An officer found a car stopped in the roadway and says as he approached, he saw a large number of blue pills in the driver’s lap the officer recognized as Percocet or oxy pills.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO