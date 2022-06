When you think of Hallsville, Texas you’re probably not thinking about a gigantic city with lots of million-dollar homes. But there is no doubt about it, Hallsville has that small town charm that everyone loves. If you are looking for that amazing home in a small town, I believe this gorgeous home in Hallsville is exactly what you’re looking for. The list price for this stunning home in Hallsville, Texas is $1,299,900 but as you read the features of this home you will see why it’s worth that price tag.

HALLSVILLE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO