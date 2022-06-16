Cold Spring Officials Approve Purchase of New Police Dog

Waite Park Police is reporting a theft from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the complainant stated their vehicle was parked in their apartment garage while they were at work and received notification that their debit card was being used. The person realized that someone took their wallet and keys out of their car. The victim canceled their card. The location of this incident was on the 200 block of 3rd street south in Waite Park.

